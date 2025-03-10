Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to allegations of dating Kim Sae Ron since she was 15 years old

Trigger Warning: Mention of death, harassment, and drunk driving

Kim Soo Hyun has become involved in a dating rumor with fellow actor and former agency friend Kim Sae Ron. The Bloodhounds actress passed away on February 16, 2025. According to a video by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, he was dating the younger actress for 6 years, when she was just 15, before breaking up. However, the claims have now been called a falsehood by the star.

His agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has vehemently denied the accusations, according to News1, in a statement shared on March 10. They have called it untrue, stating that the rumor is groundless and will incite legal action from their end.

Here's what GOLDMEDALIST noted that the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute made claims that their agency's actor Kim Soo Hyun allegedly colluded with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass the late actress Kim Sae Ron and that the late actress dated him since she was 15. They further observed the claims that the agency's response was unfair at the time of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's drunk driving accident and that their manager was close with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho.

GOLDMEDALIST shared a firm stance that the many malicious claims against the agency and their actor Kim Soo Hyun are all false and ones that they 'absolutely cannot condone'. The management company added, "We will consider the strongest level of legal action we can take against the YouTube account Garosero Research Institute's spread of false information."

They also asked netizens to refrain from spreading false information or creating more rumors. Previously, in March of last year, the agency had denied their dating rumors for the first time when Kim Sae Ron shared a selfie showing the two actors posing cheek-to-cheek.