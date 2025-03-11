Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: YouTube channel Garosero reacts boldly to actor's denial of relationship

Popular YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute created a stir online with their claims of Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun dating the late Kim Sae Ron for six years since she was 15, in the latest livestream. Following that, Kim Soo Hyun's agency probed legal action against the channel owners for allegedly spreading fake news. Garosero Research Institute had a fiery response to the legal threat and mentioned having substantial evidence to support their claim on March 11.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST issued a notice yesterday that read, "The claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo Hyun on YouTube today are completely false." They threatened to take legal action for trying to defame the actor. Just a few hours later, Garosero Research Institute presented a bold statement, saying that the actor was unaware of the authority of former MBC reporter and the founder of the YouTube channel, Kim Se Yi. As per them, Garosero Research Institute did not do the live broadcast based on speculations. They mentioned, "We got materials and interviews directly from Kim Sae Ron’s family."

Advertisement

In a sarcastic tone, they even asked GOLDMEDALIST to go on with the legal steps they are planning to take as they are ready with their counter. They mocked Kim Soo Hyun by calling him an actor whose popularity was only limited to China, as opposed to the YouTube channel's domestic popularity. To further emphasize on their influence, they mentioned a past instance surrounding BTS, when they attempted to fight against the channel legally, but that ended up in the latter's favour.

Garosero's accusations against the actor was that even though he is nine years older than Kim Sae Ron, he dated her since she was a minor. They also alleged his and his agency's involvement with the controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. As per Garosero, GOLDMEDALIST's "response to her drunk driving accident was unfair" and it was unethical on Kim Soo Hyun's part on not attending her funeral.

Advertisement