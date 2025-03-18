Kim Soo Hyun once broke down over contract penalty, alleged classmate reveals how negativity affected actor

As the controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun’s past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron continues to unfold, a post from a former university classmate of his has resurfaced, drawing significant public attention. The post details an incident from his college years when he was deeply distressed over an endorsement deal cancellation that resulted in his agency paying a substantial penalty. Now, in light of the allegations against him, many netizens are questioning his actions, pointing out the contrast between his past struggles and his alleged treatment of Kim Sae Ron.

A social media post written by a classmate who took the university entrance exam alongside Kim Soo Hyun has been making waves online. The post recounts a personal experience with the actor, shedding light on a time when he faced a serious career setback that left him emotionally distraught. The classmate shared that during their entrance exams, they ended up in the same waiting room, where Kim Soo Hyun went unrecognized by most of the other students despite his rising fame.

The post further revealed that just before starting university, Kim Soo Hyun was on the verge of signing a lucrative advertising contract with Olympus, a deal that could have significantly boosted his career. However, due to a negative news article about him, the agreement was abruptly terminated. As a consequence, his agency was forced to pay a massive penalty fee for the contract breach, causing immense stress for both the actor and the company. “And with the big shopping website incident, for him, it was a mix of wanting to cry, feeling wronged, and wanting to give up.”

According to the classmate, the timing of this incident could not have been worse for Kim Soo Hyun, as it took place only a few days before the university’s orientation program. When he finally arrived at orientation, he was already emotionally shaken and exhausted from his work schedule. To make matters worse, he was reportedly reprimanded by a senior student for his late arrival, further adding to his distress.

The classmate recalled an incident later that evening when they were checking on students in their dorms to ensure that no one was excessively drinking or causing trouble. During this time, they closely observed Kim Soo Hyun, who had isolated himself in his room. Overwhelmed by the situation, he reportedly broke down in tears, repeatedly apologizing and expressing his devastation over what had happened. He allegedly confessed that he felt wronged by the entire ordeal, admitting that he had even considered giving up due to the overwhelming pressure.

“He said he couldn’t forget the newspaper that first published the negative article about him. He said he wanted to die at the time as he was on the verge of signing a contract with Olympus…but it ended up being canceled, and his company had to pay huge penalty fees..he was really upset.”

As this story from Kim Soo Hyun’s past resurfaces, Korean netizens have been quick to draw comparisons between his struggles and the ongoing controversy involving Kim Sae Ron. Many have expressed their disbelief over the reports that Kim Soo Hyun allegedly pressured Kim Sae Ron over financial matters, particularly regarding the 700 million KRW debt that she was struggling to repay.

Given that Kim Soo Hyun himself had once faced the consequences of an endorsement deal falling apart and had witnessed the impact of financial penalties firsthand, netizens have criticized him for reportedly being unsympathetic toward Kim Sae Ron’s situation. The contradiction has led to public outrage, with many questioning why he did not show more understanding toward someone he was once close to.