Kim Soo Hyun 'liked touching' 19-year-old U-KISS' Kevin? Old chat causes concern over actor's behavior with children

As actor Kim Soo Hyun faces mounting controversy over his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, an old video clip from a variety show has resurfaced online, sparking further debate about his past behavior. The clip, which has now gone viral across social media and online forums, captures Kim Soo Hyun making remarks toward U-KISS member Kevin Woo, who was only 19 years old at the time.

The resurfacing of this footage has led to growing concerns among netizens, with some questioning whether his words and actions could be deemed inappropriate.

The video, originally filmed years ago, features Kim Soo Hyun alongside other celebrity guests in a lighthearted talk show setting. However, certain moments in the clip have drawn attention, particularly due to the seemingly uncomfortable exchanges between the actor and the young idol.

One of the most talked-about moments occurs around the 1:10 mark of the video. During the discussion, Kevin Woo casually mentions that he once cried after looking in the mirror. While the conversation initially seems lighthearted, Kim Soo Hyun unexpectedly interjects, responding with, "But the way you talk is really cute," as quoted by Koreaboo.

His comment is immediately followed by an awkward silence among the cast, with some of them exchanging uneasy glances. Even the show's on-screen subtitles seem to acknowledge the uncomfortable atmosphere, displaying the text, “Soo Hyun, what’s wrong with you?” a reaction that many netizens now interpret as a subtle indication that others in the room found his words inappropriate.

The discomfort continues at the 3:25 mark, when Kim Soo Hyun makes another remark, this time about physical contact with Kevin Woo. While placing his hand on Kevin, he states that touching Kevin feels good because he came from San Francisco.

His statement is met with an immediate reaction from fellow guest Han Seung Yeon, who, appearing visibly puzzled, responds by asking, “What is this?” Once again, the show’s subtitles reflect the uncomfortable nature of the moment, reading, “Soo Hyun... Kevin is still young.”

In the wake of the resurfaced clip, discussions have erupted across various online communities, with netizens divided on how to interpret the exchange. Some argue that Kim Soo Hyun’s words were innocuous and taken out of context, while others believe that his remarks, particularly given Kevin Woo’s young age at the time, were questionable and inappropriate.

The renewed focus on this old footage comes at a particularly sensitive time for Kim Soo Hyun, as he is already facing severe public backlash due to allegations that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron while she was still a minor. These allegations, which have been widely discussed following statements from Kim Sae Ron’s aunt along with accusations raised by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, have led to grooming speculations against the actor.

With the resurfacing of the Kevin Woo clip, many netizens are now looking at Kim Soo Hyun’s past interactions through a different lens, questioning whether there were any signs of concerning behavior that may have been overlooked at the time. Some online users have even gone so far as to suggest that his comments toward Kevin Woo could be interpreted as borderline harassment, further adding to the negative discourse surrounding him.