Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged flirty texts to minor Kim Sae Ron during his 2018 military leave cause uproar: ‘Took off all...’

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron has escalated once again following the release of newly alleged private messages exchanged between the two in 2018. These conversations, shared by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute on March 28, reportedly took place over a two-week period from April 2 to April 16, 2018. At the time, Kim Soo Hyun was 30 years old, while Kim Sae Ron was 17, making their exchanges a subject of intense scrutiny.

The release of these messages has ignited heated discussions online, with many questioning the nature of their relationship and the tone of their interactions. Critics have particularly pointed out that Kim Soo Hyun’s messages contained remarks that appeared overly playful and at times suggestive, while Kim Sae Ron’s responses came across as composed and mature in contrast.

On the afternoon of April 13, Kim Soo Hyun reportedly initiated contact with Kim Sae Ron by sending a playful “ㅎㅅㅎ” followed by a heart emoji. Kim Sae Ron responded by sending a photo, prompting Kim Soo Hyun to react enthusiastically.

Later in the evening, Kim Sae Ron checked in on Kim Soo Hyun, casually asking if he had eaten and humorously inquiring whether he was “dead” due to his lack of response. Kim Soo Hyun replied that he had just received a massage and was feeling sore, “I just got a massage; my body aches,” as quoted by Koreaboo. As their conversation continued, he mentioned that he was doing laundry and made an unexpected comment: “I took off all my clothes! It’s like Dragon Ball lololololol.”

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron laughed at the reference to the popular anime and replied that she had just finished watching a movie and was heading home. The nature of their conversation, coupled with Kim Soo Hyun’s remark about being undressed, has drawn criticism from netizens who feel it was inappropriate given the huge age gap between them.

On the morning of April 16, Kim Sae Ron sent a sticker with the phrase “Come here,” to which Kim Soo Hyun responded by asking if she had any scheduled activities for the day. She informed him that she was attending an event but expected it to end within 30 minutes. In response, he offered words of encouragement, saying, “Fighting.”

Later in the afternoon, Kim Soo Hyun sent another message in which he appeared to be reflecting on his time off. He stated that, “Hoo, Saero-Neronero, since I’m on vacation, I keep feeling rushed and restless, and I lost track of time. I’m sorry Saero-Nero, and thank you. I’m heading back now via car! I’ll contact you when I get back.”

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron, in turn, responded with concern, telling him, “Go, take care of yourself, cheer up, you worked hard. Be careful on the way back and cheer up a bit more.” Her response was accompanied by a supportive sticker. Kim Soo Hyun acknowledged her message with a casual reply, laughing as he reassured her that he would be more cautious.

Following the release of these alleged messages, public reaction has been overwhelmingly critical, with many people questioning the appropriateness of Kim Soo Hyun’s remarks. His playful and seemingly flirtatious tone has been met with backlash, especially given Kim Sae Ron’s age at the time. Critics have pointed out that while the actress appeared mature in her responses, Kim Soo Hyun’s messages contained suggestive undertones that have fueled concerns about their alleged relationship.