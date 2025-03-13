Kim Soo Hyun’s largest Korean fan cafe decides fate of promotions amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal as brands pull out

Kim Soo Hyun is under hot waters for his past debatable statements and actions, particularly his allegedly being involved in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15. Due to this, several brands have pulled out their ads featuring the actor and halted their future collaborations with him. Amidst claims of his alleged preference for minors during his 20s, Kim Soo Hyun has found support from his largest fan cafe, which has come out in his defense.

The Queen of Tears actor's largest Korean fan cafe, Yukaris States, issued an official statement on March 13 to present their stance regarding the ongoing controversy. They also mentined the fate of their future promotions regarding Kim Soo Hyun. As per Yukaris states' operators, the media has presented "speculative reports" about their position in the Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy, using "provocative keywords and headlines such as cutting off or turning our back."

The fan cafe of Kim Soo Hyun denied Korean media claims that they have stopped all activities and shut down for good, calling those reports "false." The claims were based on the Yukaris states' changing their account status from public to private. However, the official notice from the fan cafe clarified that the reason for going private "temporarily" was "to protect its members." They also promised to resume their operations once they feel their members' safety is guaranteed.

They took the step to avoid "cyberbullying" and asked people to refrain from the immoral act. Yukaris states that they addressed themselves as "a fan cafe dedicated to Kim Soo Hyun" and said that they "will continue to support" the actor. Previously, Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST also issued an official notice, mentioning that they will address the ongoing scandal next week. They called the allegations against him "baseless rumors" and revealed preparing for a "full-length statement based on factual evidence."

The issue started with YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute releasing an audio recording of Kim Sae Ron's aunt, where she talked about the actress' six-year-long relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. Following that, the channel also released a series of private photos of the actors to substantiate their claims.