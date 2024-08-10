KISS OF LIFE’s Julie sustains minor ankle injury leading group to cancel upcoming Waterbomb appearance; Details

KISS OF LIFE's Julie has sustained a minor ankle injury, leading the band to cancel their appearance at Waterbomb. On August 9, S2 Entertainment announced that Julie had injured her ankle the previous day, leading to the cancellation of KISS OF LIFE's upcoming performance at WATERBOMB Daejeon.

In their official statement, KISS OF LIFE's agency, S2 Entertainment, shared that on Thursday, August 8, Julie sustained a minor ankle injury. After receiving treatment at the hospital, she is now resting and following her doctor's recommendations. The agency is closely monitoring her recovery.

For the sake of Julie's health and to ensure a high-quality performance, KISS OF LIFE's upcoming appearance at WATERBOMB Daejeon has been canceled. The agency requests fans' understanding and support during this time. The agency sincerely apologized for causing concern among fans. They emphasized that Julie's health will remain their top priority and assured that they will do everything possible to support her for a speedy recovery.

KISS OF LIFE, also known as KIOF, is a South Korean girl group formed by S2 Entertainment in 2023. The group comprises four members: Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul. They made their debut on July 5, 2023, with the extended play (EP) Kiss of Life. According to S2 Entertainment, the name KISS OF LIFE signifies the group's ambition to "breathe new life into the music industry with their music and charm." Their concepts are inspired by various stages of life, with a particular focus on adolescence and young adulthood.

Belle, the daughter of veteran Korean singer Shim Shin, previously worked as a songwriter for SM Entertainment. Natty competed on the South Korean reality survival shows Sixteen and Idol School, which led to the creation of TWICE and FROMIS 9, respectively. She made it to the final episodes of both shows but was not chosen for the final line-ups. In 2020, Natty debuted as a solo artist with the single album Nineteen. Julie trained under The Black Label, a sub-label of YG Entertainment, from 2017 to 2020.

KISS OF LIFE will also perform at KCON Germany, joining artists like Dreamcatcher, EVNNE, JO1, Kep1er, Lee Youngji, RIIZE, THE BOYZ, ILLIT, SHINee’s Key, LUN8, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, NOWADAYS, ONF, and GOT7’s Yugyeom. This will be the inaugural KCON event in Germany, taking place over two days at Messe Frankfurt on September 28 and 29, 2024.

