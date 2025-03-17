Kim Soo Hyun’s Disney+ drama Knock Off starring Jo Bo Ah at risk of cancellation amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal

The highly anticipated Disney+ original series Knock Off is now facing potential scheduling changes following the escalating controversy surrounding its lead actor, Kim Soo Hyun. Initially set for release in the first half of the year, the drama was expected to hold a major production presentation next month. However, with the actor embroiled in an ongoing scandal linked to allegations regarding his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron, the production team and Disney+ may be forced to reconsider their plans.

With the show already in production for its second season, expectations were high, and a significant budget had been allocated to ensure its success. However, the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun has put the drama’s future in jeopardy. Allegations surfaced that he had been involved with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, leading to heated public discussions. While his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has denied any wrongdoing and stated that their relationship only began after she became an adult, the backlash has been intense.

The biggest concern now is whether Kim Soo Hyun will be able to participate in promotional activities for Knockoff, including its scheduled press conference. If the situation remains unresolved, the production team may find it difficult to move forward with the planned release. There is even speculation that Disney+ might postpone or, in the worst-case scenario, consider shelving the project to avoid further public outrage.

A Disney Korea spokesperson responded cautiously, stating, “The release schedule has not been confirmed.” While this does not confirm an official delay, it does suggest that the streaming platform is monitoring the controversy closely and evaluating its next steps. As uncertainty looms over Knockoff, attention has also shifted toward its sponsors and advertising partners. Industry experts have pointed out that if Kim Soo Hyun’s scandal continues to grow, it could negatively impact the brands associated with the drama.

This situation is reminiscent of past cases where actors embroiled in scandals led to productions facing severe financial losses. Given Knockoff’s large-scale production and international distribution plans, any delay or cancellation would not only affect the drama itself but also result in financial setbacks for its stakeholders.

In a related development, MBC’s variety program Good Day has also taken action in response to the controversy. The production team announced that they would edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearances from the show as much as possible. The March 13 recording session proceeded as scheduled since Kim Soo Hyun’s agency was unable to confirm his availability for later dates. However, following the growing public scrutiny, Good Day decided to minimize his presence in upcoming episodes. Additionally, his individual segment, which was originally planned for broadcast, has been completely removed from the lineup.

Meanwhile, Knock Off is a crime-action drama that follows the life of Kim Seong Jun, a man whose fate is drastically altered by the economic crisis during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout era. Over time, he rises to become a powerful figure in the counterfeit goods market. Kim Soo Hyun leads the cast as Kim Seong Jun, while actress Jo Bo Ah portrays Song Hye Jung, a determined special judicial police officer committed to dismantling illegal counterfeit operations.