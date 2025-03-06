ADOR reacts to NewJeans' claims of banning their entertainment activities; wants NJZ to work 'together' with label

ADOR has been accused of attempting to block all of NJZ's (formerly known as NewJeans) current and upcoming entertainment activities by resorting to legal means on March 6. Hours after the claims were made by the quintet, the management label decided to present their side of the story, as reported by K-media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper. They refuted the claims, citing their stance on the matter. They also mentioned the reason behind their recently undertaken legal steps against the group.

ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, is in a legal battle with NJZ regarding the validity of their contract termination and also regarding the injunction filed to prevent the K-pop group from being able to arbitrarily sign advertisement contracts without the entertainment label's permission. The first hearing of the cases is yet to take place. Amidst that, NewJeans announced their first stage performance as NJZ and also hinted at the release of new music. ADOR found it unreasonable and tried to "restrict them" legally.

Responding to the group's activity banning accusations, the label stated, "While the injunction was to preserve the status of the contract and prevent them from signing advertisement contracts, they continued to release new songs and announce large-scale overseas performances, so we had no choice." They clarified that their intention was not to hinder NJZ's growth journey but rather to take on the venture together. They mentioned, "This is not to restrict them but to do these activities together with ADOR while keeping the contract."

As per NJZ, the label was undertaking the above-mentioned steps, not just to prevent them from signing any ad deals but also to halt their career as K-pop idols. The first hearing regarding ADOR's lawsuit against NJZ regarding the validity of their contract will take place on April 3, while the review of ADOR's injunction request against NJZ's music activities is scheduled for March 7.

Amidst that, NJZ has been announced to headline ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 21-23, where they are slated to drop new music. However, as per the group, ADOR attempted to hinder their collaboration with the concert organizers.