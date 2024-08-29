Lee Je Hoon leads August actor brand reputation rankings; Jang Nara and Uhm Tae Goo closely follow

Lee Je Hoon is leading the actor brand reputation rankings for August. Jang Nara and Uhm Tae Goo have managed to bag the second and third spots. There are many A-list actors among the top 30 list including Jo Jung Suk, Ma Dong Seok, Ji Chang Wook, and more.

On August 28, The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the top 30 list for this month’s actor brand reputation rankings. The list was determined through a data analysis of community indexes, media coverage, interaction, and participation of 100 actors, who starred in movies, dramas, or OTT content between July 20 and August 20.

Lee Je Hoon has topped this month's ranking with a brand reputation index of 4,561,020. He recently starred in the action-thriller film Escape. Jang Nara, who is currently playing the lead role in SBS legal drama Good Partner, has landed the second spot with a 4,055,366 brand reputation index.

Current K-drama heartthrob Uhm Tae Goo, who witnessed a surge in his popularity with his lead role in My Sweet Mobster, claimed the third spot with a 4,041,272 brand reputation index.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung Suk came in fourth after starring in two buzzed-about films - Pilot and The Land of Happiness. His brand reputation index for August is 3,976,254. Lastly, in the fifth spot is Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji, who recently starred in the JTBC drama Miss Night and Day. She has a brand reputation index of 3,975,926.

Among the top 10 are Ma Dong Seok, Hwang Jung Min, Chae Jong Hyeop, Choi Jin Hyuk, and Nam Ji Hyun.

Here are the top 30 stars leading August actor brand reputation rankings:

Lee Je Hoon Jang Nara Uhm Tae Goo Jo Jung Suk Jeong Eun Ji Ma Dong Seok Hwang Jung Min Chae Jong Hyeop Choi Jin Hyuk Nam Ji Hyun Lee Do Hyun Ji Chang Wook Baek Seo Hoo Lee Jung Eun Lim Ji Yeon Jo Aram Lee Joo Myung Yum Jung Ah Shin Ha Kyun Han Sun Hwa Choi Woo Shik Go Yoon Jung Go Min Si Park Seo Joon Gong Yoo Kim Jae Joong Park Sang Won Lee Jung Ha Ha Jung Woo Jeon Do Yeon

