Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui's Crushology 101 episode 1 recap: When and where to watch ep 2

Romance comedy drama Crushology 101 premiered on Friday, April 11, showcasing the hilarious antics of its lead characters. The show highlights Roh Jeong Eui's obsession with good looks, while her boyfriend's appearance starkly defies traditional Korean beauty norms, creating an interesting contrast. Episode 1 of the webtoon-based series was filled with second-hand embarrassments and unexpected moments.

In Crushology 101, Roh Jeong Eui as Ban Hui Jin (popularly known as Bunny) gushes over her teacher's good looks back at school and wants to follow him to another state when he gets transferred. However, she decides to stay on, knowing that a gorgeous guy moved next door. After being surrounded by such beauties all her life, when she introduces a guy considered ugly by everyone as her boyfriend, her friends get utterly shocked. She dates him only because of how persistent he was in pursuing her.

She considers inner beauty as the thing that matters most; however, he proves her wrong as he accidentally lets his evil intentions behind dating her be known to the entire university. She gets heartbroken on knowing that all he wanted was to sleep with her and vows to date handsome men from then on. The next day, she meets two campus heartthrobs—Hwang Jae Yeol (Lee Chae Min) and Cha Ji Won (Jo Joon Young). Episode 2 will showcase her unexpected encounter with more handsome men.

Watch it on Viki, Kocowa, TVING or Wavve on April 11 and 12 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST/8:50 AM EST). Contrary to viewers' expectations, Bunny does not have a meet-cute with Visual Design Department representative Hwang Jae Yeol. On their first meeting, she ends up breaking his USD 2000 tablet and on the same evening, she pukes all over him, being under the influence of alcohol. She, however, has a good start with Cha Ji Won, her sculpture department junior.

In the next episode, she will meet another stunning student of her university, who will make her heart race—Cho A Rang (Kim Hyun Jin)—and her growing closeness to him will make Hwang Jae Yeol jealous.