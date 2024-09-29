Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: HYBE rejects Min Hee Jin's reinstatement as ADOR CEO; BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa announce new music

Min Hee Jin’s request for reappointment as the CEO of ADOR has been dismissed by HYBE. In other news, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé will soon release new music. In K-drama news, Claudia Kim has announced her divorce. Continue to catch up on all the must-read news from this week.

HYBE rejects Min He Jin’s reinstatement request as ADOR CEO

On September 25, ADOR’s new management issued an official statement, rejecting Min Hee Jin’s reappointment request as ADOR’s CEO. In their statement, the agency mentioned, “The ADOR board of directors discussed and decided that the request for her to return as CEO is currently not acceptable.”

They also reaffirmed that on September 11, following her dismissal from the CEO position, HYBE asked her to continue as NewJeans’ internal director for the next five years, which is the remaining duration of the group’s contract with the agency.

They have also confirmed that “details and decisions taken in the shareholders' meeting have been forwarded to NewJeans members through email”, who previously gave HYBE an ultimatum to reinstate Min Hee Jin as CEO by September 25.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa to release new solo music

Get ready fans because three BLACKPINK members are gearing up for their solo comeback. Jennie recently shared a creative teaser clip on her Instagram, surprising fans with a wall sticker with the text, “CALLING ALL PRETTY GIRLS”. Soon, she followed with new teaser images and exciting clips, further giving a glimpse into her highly-anticipated solo comeback.

Meanwhile, Rosé took to her Instagram broadcast channel and shared a single text ‘Vampirehollie’. She has been teasing it since February, but now that the singer has signed with Atlantic Records, her song or album seems to be releasing soon.

On the other hand, Lisa, who is preparing for her first solo album, is about to release a new single titled Moonlit Floor on October 3.

2NE1’s Park Bom ‘husband’ post about Lee Min Ho sparks confusion among fans

Recently, Park Bom took to her Instagram and shared a collage photo with Lee Min Ho, captioning it, “Honestly, husband”. The post quickly went viral online, leading to massive confusion. Many questioned if they were really married, while others criticized her for the ‘bizarre’ update.

Following the headlines, the 2NE1 member’s acquaintance stated to media outlets that the post was out of admiration for the K-drama heartthrob, and not related to any actual romance.

Her agency also clarified that she was watching The Heirs and was smitten by Lee Min Ho’s performance, leading to the harmless expression of her admiration and respect for the actor.

NCT’s Jaehyun confirms military enlistment date

On September 26, SM Entertainment announced that NCT member Jaehyun will enlist for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier on November 4. The agency revealed that the K-pop idol had applied to the Army Band and had received a notification of acceptance for the same from the Military Manpower Administration.

FIFTY FIFTY boycotts Inkigayo appearance due to SBS’ broadcast against ATTRAKT

FIFTY FIFTY, who re-debuted as a five-member group on September 20, has canceled their SBS Inkigayo performance for the mini-album Love Tune. This decision was taken as a protest against SBS, who aired a ‘biased’ broadcasting against ATTRAKT last year when the company was in the midst of lawsuits with the former members.

However, even after receiving disciplinary action from the Korea Communications Standards Commission, the channel reportedly did not officially apologize to the parties involved, leading to the group boycotting Inkigayo.

Claudia Kim announces divorce after 5 years of marriage

In other news, Claudia Kim, who recently starred in The Atypical Family, has divorced her husband, Matthew Shampine, the former CEO of WeWork. Although the reason hasn’t been disclosed, reportedly, they have mutually come to the decision. The two got married in 2019 and have a daughter now.

