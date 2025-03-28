Are Go Kyung Pyo and Jeon So Min dating? Sixth Sense sweet moments fuel relationship rumors about Cross co-stars

Actors Go Kyung Pyo and Jeon So Min have unintentionally found themselves in the middle of dating rumors after their playful and affectionate interactions on the latest episode of tvN’s Sixth Sense: City Tour. The duo, who previously worked together in the K-drama Cross, showcased such natural chemistry and affectionate exchanges on the March 27 episode that fans and cast members alike couldn’t help but speculate about a possible romantic connection. With Go Kyung Pyo already embroiled in dating rumors from previous reports, his interactions with Jeon So Min on the show have only added fuel to the fire.

During the episode, Jeon So Min joined the cast as a special guest alongside actress Oh Na Ra, bringing her signature bright and energetic personality to the show’s city adventure. From the moment she appeared, Go Kyung Pyo’s attention was noticeably drawn to her, and he wasted no time showering her with compliments.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “You’ve become so pretty. You lost weight too,” he stated, his admiration for her appearance apparent. While Jeon So Min bashfully acknowledged his remarks, his consistent praise did not go unnoticed by the other cast members. The friendly teasing soon followed, with their co-stars quick to pick up on the lighthearted but affectionate exchange.

As the group continued their outdoor activities, the cold weather seemed to affect Jeon So Min, who shivered and expressed discomfort. In a thoughtful and chivalrous gesture, Go Kyung Pyo immediately took off his gloves and handed them to her. “Wear these. It’s going to be bad if you don’t,” he insisted, his tone filled with genuine concern. This small yet sweet moment caught the attention of comedian and cast member Song Eun I, who leaned over to Mimi and mischievously whispered, “Those two are dating.”

The offhanded remark instantly sent the set into a fit of laughter, but it also planted the idea of a possible romantic connection between Go Kyung Pyo and Jeon So Min in the minds of viewers. Social media was soon buzzing with speculation, with fans replaying their interactions and debating whether there was something more to their relationship.

Meanwhile, both Jeon So Min and Go Kyung Pyo were quick to shut down the dating speculation on the show. “No, we’re not!” Jeon So Min firmly denied the playful accusation, while Go Kyung Pyo laughed awkwardly before jokingly sighing, “Am I getting dragged into a scandal again?”

While he brushed off the rumors in good humor, the actor also took a moment to clarify their relationship, explaining, “We worked together on the drama Cross a while back, so we’ve been good friends ever since.” His words seemed to put an end to the immediate speculation, but fans remained unconvinced, pointing out how naturally affectionate they appeared together. Although both actors maintain that their bond is purely platonic, their undeniable chemistry and Go Kyung Pyo’s gentlemanly behavior have left audiences wondering if there is something more beneath the surface.

The timing of this speculation is particularly interesting given that Go Kyung Pyo has already been entangled in dating rumors in recent months. In February, multiple reports surfaced claiming that the actor had been in a long-term relationship with a non-celebrity woman for over three years. While his agency did not outright confirm or deny the claims, their vague response left room for curiosity and speculation to grow.

Shortly after the initial reports, News1 published an article stating that Go Kyung Pyo and his alleged girlfriend had been spotted attending a concert together, behaving affectionately. These claims gained traction in online communities, with fans debating whether or not the rumors were true. Around the same time, the actor was also caught in a separate controversy involving allegations of inappropriate behavior at a photo booth; claims that he firmly denied.

With these past rumors still fresh in the public’s mind, his seemingly romantic and protective gestures toward Jeon So Min on Sixth Sense: City Tour have only reignited curiosity about his love life. Whether it was simple on-screen chemistry or a hint at something more, fans are eagerly speculating about what could be happening behind the scenes.