Park Shin Hye is in talks to act as office rookie in Miss Undercover Boss; here's what we know

Famous actress Park Shin Hye is reportedly in discussions to star in the upcoming tvN drama Miss Undercover Boss, a retro office comedy that blends humor, action, and financial crime. If she accepts the role, this will mark her return to television after her outstanding performance in Judge from Hell, for which she won the Director’s Award at the SBS Drama Awards last year.

According to industry sources, Park Shin Hye has yet to officially sign the contract, but she has tentatively agreed to take on the project. The production team is eager to secure her, given her impressive range as an actress and her ability to carry complex roles with ease.

Miss Undercover Boss follows Sammo Hung, a 35-year-old elite financial supervisor known for her no-nonsense attitude and sharp investigative skills. When she detects suspicious money flows within a top securities firm, she devises an unconventional plan: using her youthful appearance to go undercover as a 20-year-old high school graduate and infiltrate the company as a low-level employee.

Advertisement

Thrown into a world where she must juggle mundane office tasks, endure hazing from superiors, and act clueless to maintain her cover, Sammo soon realizes that cracking the case won’t be as easy as she thought. As she secretly investigates financial crimes within the firm, she also finds herself entangled in comedic office politics and unexpected friendships. Moreover, the drama will be directed by Park Seon Ho, known for his work on Business Proposal and Suspicious Partner, while the script is penned by Moon Hyun Kyung, the writer behind Into the Ring.

If Park Shin Hye takes on the role, she will face the challenge of portraying two vastly different personas: the formidable, high-achieving securities supervisor and the naïve, inexperienced office rookie. The role also promises action-packed scenes where the protagonist takes down financial criminals while maintaining her elaborate disguise.

Advertisement

Furthermore, according to previous reports, she has also been offered a role in the romantic comedy Chair Time. While her participation hasn’t been confirmed yet, she is currently considering the offer positively. Park Shin Hye has long been known for her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters, making her a perfect fit for this unconventional and dual role. Given her past performances in Doctor Slump, Sisyphus, Memories of the Alhambra and more, viewers are excited to see whether she will officially confirm her participation in Miss Undercover Boss.

With the drama slated for release in the first half of 2026, anticipation is already building for what could be one of the most unique and entertaining office comedies in recent years. Fans and industry insiders alike are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Park Shin Hye’s agency regarding her next move.