Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook's My Dearest Nemesis Episode 9-10 recap; when and where to watch show's finale

My Dearest Nemesis leads, Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook navigate immense hardships, both professionally and personally, in the episodes of its second-last week. Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) pushes Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) away, stating that she can't forget their unwanted shared history as Black Flame Dragon and Strawberry, and thus, breaking up is their best option.

To avoid thinking of her, Ban Ju Yeon overworks and gets sick, leading to Baek Su Jeong's softening towards him and the duo confessing their love for each other with a passionate kiss. After knowing about their relationship, Ban Ju Yeon's grandmother fires him from his position and plans on firing Baek Su Jeong. After being jobless, Ban Ju Yeon spends most of his time bonding with Baek Su Jeong's family after spending quality time with her.

On one hand, where the lead couple grows closer, the second couple– Seo Ha Jin's (Im Se Mi) and Kim Shin Won's (Kwak Si Yang) face unforeseen trouble. The sudden visit of Seo Ha Jin's ex-husband makes her recall her past and leads to her growing distant from Kim Shin Won, fearing her heart being broken again. She draws a clear line between them, threatening a breakup if he expected to be more than a casual partner of hers.

To know whether they sort things out, watch episodes 11 and 12 of My Dearest Nemesis on Viki on March 24 and 25 at 8:50 p.m. KST (5:20 p.m. IST/6:50 a.m. EST). The drama will also stream on tvN, exclusively for South Korean viewers. In the finale, Ban Ju Yeon will fight for his love and prove himself as a worthy heir of Yongseong Department Store. He will ask his grandmother to revoke Baek Su Jeong's demotion notice and in return agreed to her clause of making the renewal project a hit.

The lovebirds will "lean on each other", when things get tough and take challenges head on. Their renewal performance will suddenly get cancelled, creating a hindrance in the project's success. To know if they are successful in dealing with the trouble, we'll have to wait till next episode's airing.