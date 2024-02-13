If you are a K-drama enthusiast, then you must be familiar with Hyun Bin movies and TV shows. Known for his memorable roles in various K-dramas and movies, the actor was born with a different name. Born Kim Tae Pyung, the actor changed his name to Hyun Bin in the early stages of his career as his real name is hard to pronounce. He became a widespread sensation for his role in the hit drama, My Name is Kim Samsoon and eventually went on to star in popular K-dramas like Crash Landing on You, Memories of Alhambra, and more.

1. My Name is Kim Samsoon

Based on the internet novel of the same name by Ji Soo Hyun, the series aired in 2005. Apart from Hyun Bin, the cast included Kim Suna, Jung Ryeo Won and Daniel Henney. The romantic comedy is one of the most viewed and high-rated K-dramas of all time.

The plot of the drama surrounds a girl named Kim Samsoon who is very insecure due to her old-fashioned name and heavy weight. However, eventually, after many hurdles, she meets a man who swoons her off her feet. Hyun Bin takes up the role of Hyun Jinhyeon, who is the male lead and romantic interest of the main character.



2. Friend, Our Legend

Starring Hyun Bin, Kim Min Jun, Seo Do Young, Lee Si Eon, and Wang Ji Hye, the television series is a remake of the popular hit film, Friend. The series further develops the movie’s plot and recreates the events surrounding the city’s underground gangs. Additionally, it focuses on the relationship between two best friends who later become bitter rivals. Hyun Bin takes up the role of Dong Soo, who plays a pivotal role in the story.

Advertisement

3. Secret Graden

The series stars Ha Ji Won and Hyun Bin in the lead roles as the main romantic couple. Along with them, Yoon Sanghyun, and Kim Sarang also join the cast ensemble. Hyun Bin takes on the role of an arrogant CEO, Kim Joowon, who meets a rather nonchalant Kim Ra Im. However, the story becomes further complicated when they magically swap their bodies, creating further confusion.

4. The Fatal Encounter

The South Korean period film is based on the real-life assassination of King Jeongho, who is portrayed by Hyun Bin. Known as the “King of Misfortune” the story showcases the 24 hours that lead up to the pivotal moment in the King’s life. Jung Jae Young, Jo Jung Suk, and Cho Jae Hyun are a few names on the cast list. This movie is the first project that Hyun Bin appeared in following his discharge from mandatory military enlistment.

5. Hyde Jekyll, Me

The romantic comedy is based on the webtoon Dr. Jekyll Is Mr. Hyde, written by Lee Choongho. With Hyun Bin in the lead role as Gu Seojin, Han Ji Min plays the role of Jang Hana as his romantic interest. The story surrounds Gu Seojin, who runs the Wonder Land and is one of the wealthiest people in the country. However, due to some traumatic events, he has developed a dissociative identity disorder. When he is in a stressful situation, it triggers the disorder and another personality, Robin, appears. Robin has a delightful presence, unlike Gu Seojin, who is cold and practical.

6. Confidential Assignment

Directed by Kim Sunghoon, the film is a South Korean action comedy released in 2017. Starring Hyun Bin as Cheol Ryung, Yoo Hae Jin as Kang Jin Tae, and Kim Joo Hyuk as Cha Ki Seong in the lead roles, the movie revolves around the teaming up of a North Korean official and a Seoul detective to take down a major gang of counterfeiters and numerous more dangerous fugitives.

Advertisement

7. The Swindlers

Hyun Bin yet again stars in an action comedy movie directed and written by Jang Chang Won released in 2017. Alongside Hyun Bun, the movie stars Yoo Ji Tae, Bae Seong Woo, Park Sung Woong, Nana, and Ahn Se Ha. The plot of the movie surrounds a wanted con artist who was believed to be dead after being involved in a grand fraud case. However, rumours emerged that the criminal was still alive, and a prosecutor named Park decided to hunt him down. While looking for the fugitive, he comes across another fraudster named Hwang Jisung (played by Hyun Bin), who is also looking for the same man. They decide to team up, which results in some exciting and hilarious moments.





8. The Negotiation

Directed by Lee Jongseok, the crime thriller starring Hyun Bin as Min Taegu takes up the role of mastermind villain alongside Son Ye Jin as Ha Chaeyoon, a crisis negotiator. Min Taegu is an international arms dealer who kidnaps several Korean citizens and government officials. The story becomes more exciting as it develops, and watching Hyun Bin take on a role that is very different from his usual performances makes it worth watching.

9. Memories of Alhambra

Starring Hyun Bin and Park Shin Hye, the K-drama series was released in 2018 through 2019. The story follows Jin Woo, who is the CEO of an investment company travels to Spain looking for an investment opportunity in a revolutionary AR game. However, mysterious incidents begin to occur during his visit and he realizes that there is something bigger at play. Moreover, the creator of the game, Jung Se Joo (played by Park Chanyeol), goes missing, which creates further confusion.

10. Crash Landing on You

The list will remain incomplete without adding Crash Landing on You (aka CLOY). Crash Landing on You is probably one of the most popular romantic K-dramas in recent years. Written by Park Jieun and directed by Lee Jeonghyo, the series stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun. The story follows Yoon Seri, who is a chaebol heiress and a successful businesswoman crash-landed in North Korea while she was paragliding near Seoul. She stumbles upon a soldier who is the Captain of the army and decides to help her hide. As they spend more time with each other, they eventually fall in love.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former AOA member Yuna looks stunning in pre-wedding photos with composer fiancé Kang Junghoon; See PICS