Son Ye Jin shares new photo of her and husband Hyun Bin's baby boy; Compares him with the fist of her pet dog

Crash Landing on You couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are famous worldwide for their chemistry on screen but their relationship off screen is also adored by fans. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin welcomed their first baby boy in November 2022. To share her happiness with fans, Son Ye Jin posted a photo of the baby's feet on Christmas Eve last year. Actress Son Ye Jin shared another adorably heartwarming picture of her baby's hand on July 25.

Son Ye Jin shared a photo of her and husband Hyun Bin's baby

Crash Landing on You co-stars Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were dating before they got married in March 2022. The couple welcomed their first baby on November 27, 2022. Something in the Rain star Son Ye Jin took to Instagram to share a cute photograph of her baby's hand. The photo garnered attention as Son Ye Jin posted it alongside the hand of her dog Kitty's paw. The comparison between her baby's fist and Kitty's paw showed the uncanny resemblance in the two photos. The sweetness radiating through the photo has been receiving compliments from fans all over the world. Fans expressed their happiness by showering with love and blessings on this lovely picture.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's latest update

Recently Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were in the spotlight for their sweet gesture toward their neighbors. The couple's house was under construction. Believing they were disturbing the neighbors, the two stars sent a beef set box as a gift to them. However, Hyun Bin's agency responded saying they could not confirm this incident as it is their artist's private matter. Son Ye Jin made her comeback in front of the camera at Incheon International Airport. The actress was spotted leaving South Korea to attend the 2023 Paris Couture Week on July 4. This appearance marked her first after she became a mother in November 2022. Hyun Bin appeared in the movie The Point Men alongside Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Young which premiered on January 18, 2023. Hyun Bin will also be appearing in Harbin, the movie which began filming in 2022 and is reportedly scheduled to release in the second half of 2023.

