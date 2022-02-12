Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin’s past relationships: Rumours and confirmations with Song Hye Kyo, Jung Hae In and more

Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin announced their upcoming marriage through heartfelt letters via Instagram on February 10, and fans of the two have been overjoyed ever since. The two had been involved in dating rumours ever since their undeniable chemistry in the mega-hit series ‘Crash Landing on You’, and were revealed to have been dating since March 2020, on January 1, 2021. Over their long careers in the industry, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have been rumoured to be in relationships quite a few times, but have rarely accepted these rumours publicly, preferring to keep their dating lives private. While this is the only time that Son Ye Jin has publicly been in a relationship, Hyun Bin has previously accepted two other relationships, with the other rumours remaining just those: rumours.

Today, we’re taking a look at some of the two actors’ previously confirmed and rumoured significant others.

Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo

The two actors started dating in 2008 while working on ‘The World Within’, with both their agencies confirming the rumours as well. However, in 2011, a day after Hyun Bin’s enlistment, the actor’s agency released an official statement announcing their breakup, citing busy schedules and overwhelming public attention among the causes.

Hyun Bin and Kang Sora

In mid-December 2016, Hyun Bin and Kang Sora started dating, with their agency confirming the relationship. In December 2017, Hyun Bin’s agency confirmed that the two had separated on good terms.

Son Ye Jin and Kim Nam Gil

The two first worked together in the 2013 movie ‘Shark’, where Kim Nam Gil’s character Yoshimura Jun played Son Ye Jin’s character Jo Hae Woo’s on-screen partner. At the time, rumours sparked that the two were secretly dating, however, both the actors shut down the rumours, addressing them as baseless gossip.

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In

Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In starred in the 2018 JTBC drama, ‘Something in the Rain’. Their chemistry as on-screen partners led to fans speculating that the two were involved romantically, however, both the actors shrugged off the rumours, with Jung Hae In calling them ‘fiction and lies’.

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

A picture of the two ‘Crash Landing on You’ stars went viral when they were spotted at a supermarket in the US. It was later reported that while the two did meet in the supermarket, they were actually there with other acquaintances, with Hyun Bin’s agency releasing a statement denying the dating rumours. Fast forward to 2022, and the two actors are gearing up to be married in March of this year!

