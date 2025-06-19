Has NewJeans returned to ADOR after appeal rejection? Know all about Danielle’s latest public appearance

On June 18, NewJeans member Danielle made a highly publicized appearance at the OMEGA Aqua Terra 30mm Launching Event in Kyoto, Japan. This marked her first public schedule in months. She quickly attracted attention not only for her new platinum blonde bob and chic off-shoulder outfit. It also caused confusion among fan communities regarding the group’s current legal predicament with ADOR.

Danielle’s participation at a luxury brand event came at a time when NewJeans is technically on a hiatus. It’s triggered by a months-long legal conflict between the members and their label, ADOR. Footage and photos from the Kyoto event circulated online in no time.

Fans voiced concerns over whether her attendance was allowed under current contractual restrictions. And if not, whether penalties might follow.

Fan reactions

While Danielle stunned with her elegant visuals, her return to a public event fueled more questions than answers. Fans took to online platforms expressing mixed emotions. Some praised her for her professionalism and visuals, while others questioned the legality of her appearance.

Many speculated whether she had violated the terms of her exclusive contract with ADOR by appearing without a group or company schedule. Some also wondered whether the members had returned to ADOR or reached a new agreement with the agency.

Was it a violation or a pre-approved schedule?

On June 19, the speculation was finally addressed. Sources confirmed that Danielle’s attendance at the OMEGA event was not an independent action in violation of her contract. Instead, her appearance was part of a pre-existing agreement with the brand. It was signed before the legal conflict between NewJeans and ADOR began.

Danielle has served as a global ambassador for OMEGA since 2023. Under the terms of that deal, she is still expected to carry out a number of duties until her contract with the brand expires. Moreover, according to the latest reports, ADOR staff accompanied Danielle to the event.

But does this mean the group is officially back under the agency? No, there has been no confirmation from either side. Her appearance was simply part of a prior obligation that needed to be fulfilled. It allows Danielle to continue representing the brand, but strictly within the boundaries of that pre-agreed partnership.

NewJeans’ independence appeal rejected

Just prior to the OMEGA event, the Seoul courts dealt another blow to NewJeans’ attempt to break free from their label’s control. On June 17, the court rejected the group’s latest appeal for permission to conduct independent activities outside of ADOR’s authority.

The ruling reaffirms that the members remain legally bound by their exclusive contracts. It means that any schedules, including brand deals, performances, or media appearances, must be authorized by the agency. Should any member attempt to conduct solo promotions without ADOR’s approval, they would be required to pay a penalty of 1 billion KRW each.

