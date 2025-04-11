NewJeans returns to social media after court's ruling that banned independent activities amid ADOR feud: 'We're afraid...'

Amid their ongoing legal dispute with their agency, ADOR, NewJeans continues to hold their fans, known affectionately as Bunnies, close to their hearts. In the early hours of April 11, Danielle used their alternative social media account (mhdhh_friends) to share a deeply personal and heartfelt letter with fans. Notably, this marks the first update from the group since they wiped their Instagram clean and the court held the objection hearing. She posted the message on her birthday, which also served as a touching update on how the members are faring emotionally during this turbulent period.

Danielle opened her message with warm gratitude, letting fans know she had received the handwritten letters and birthday wishes sent to her. The member revealed that these messages were not only read regularly but also brought her to tears. She described how the fans' thoughtful words of support, empathy, and encouragement were incredibly moving, saying she felt each letter was filled with genuine love and care.

Reflecting on the immense love the group has received, she admitted that, at times, the attention can feel overwhelming. Yet, it motivates them to become better artists and people. She explained, “Honestly, sometimes we’re afraid of receiving so much love. That’s why we try hard to become people that Bunnies can be proud of. We’re going through a tough time right now, but we gain the most strength when we connect with you,” as quoted by Kbizoom.

The emotional weight of those messages has, she shared, helped them understand their own feelings more deeply.

Danielle added, “Sometimes, it even seems like you know us better than we know ourselves. There are times when I don’t understand my own feelings, but lately, I’ve been trying to feel them more. Your letters help us look deeper into our hearts and fill us with warmth. Thank you, Bunnies.”

Despite their current pause in official group activities due to the legal conflict, she took the opportunity to reassure Bunnies that they are doing well: eating, sleeping, spending time with loved ones, and drawing strength from one another. She emphasized how much the thought of eventually reuniting with fans keeps them going and how music continues to be a healing space for them.

She ended the message with an outpouring of love and appreciation, stating that fans are their universe and wishing happiness and health to each Bunny around the world.

The post is the latest in a series of fan-focused updates on the new account mhdhh_friends, which the members began using after switching from their previous handle, njz_official, on April 4. All previous posts were wiped, and the new handle is presumed to represent the initials of each member: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Meanwhile, the group's dispute with ADOR remains ongoing. NewJeans previously filed to terminate their exclusive contracts with the label. Previously, the court granted an injunction to temporarily halt all group activities and commercial deals. On April 10, a closed-door hearing was held to discuss the group’s objection to the injunction. The session lasted only ten minutes, and only legal representatives from both parties were in attendance. A final court decision on the matter is expected soon.

While the group’s future remains uncertain for now, one thing is clear: the bond between NewJeans and their fans has never been stronger. Their recent message serves not only as a heartfelt thank you but also as a quiet promise that, no matter what lies ahead, they will face it together, with their Bunnies by their side.

