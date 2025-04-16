NewJeans writes to fans on completing 1000 days since debut amid ADOR dispute: 'Every day together is...'

In the midst of legal battles and a halt in group activities, NewJeans found a moment of light and reflection by celebrating a deeply meaningful milestone with their beloved fans. On April 16, the girl group marked 1,000 days since their debut, sharing a unified and emotional message through their personal Instagram accounts.

The members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, posted a touching note that read, “Bunnies! It’s been 1,000 days since we met! These 1,000 days with you have been pure happiness. Every day together is another adventure! Love You x 1000.” Accompanied by the message was the image of a sunflower, a flower known to represent loyalty, warmth, and enduring affection. For many fans, this simple yet symbolic gesture conveyed just how grateful and emotionally connected the members are to their fanbase, affectionately known as Bunnies.

Since their record-breaking debut, NewJeans has quickly risen to become one of K-pop’s most powerful forces, known for their fresh image, genre-bending music, and tight-knit member chemistry. But as of March 21, 2025, the group has suspended all official group activities following a court ruling favoring ADOR, their management agency.

According to court filings, ADOR requested an injunction to protect its management rights over NewJeans and to prevent the members from signing individual advertising contracts or engaging in promotional activities without ADOR's approval. The Seoul Central District Court granted this injunction, leading the group to publicly announce the suspension of all collective schedules during a performance in Hong Kong.

While ADOR may have won this round in court, the members, through legal representatives, filed an objection to the ruling shortly after. Though the objection hearing was held behind closed doors, sources suggest that the outcome appears to still favor ADOR, further complicating the group’s future trajectory.

Despite the freeze on group-wide engagements, each member has maintained individual schedules and found alternative ways to engage with their supporters. Most recently, Minji and Hanni took a trip to Italy, seeking a moment of peace away from the ongoing turbulence. Fans who spotted them shared that the two idols were warm and gracious, even taking time to speak kindly and politely during the encounter.

Furthermore, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein made surprise appearances at birthday cafés set up by fans - a beloved K-pop tradition where themed cafés celebrate idols' birthdays. These subtle interactions have allowed NewJeans to maintain a connection with Bunnies during a time of silence and uncertainty, reassuring fans of their ongoing dedication and presence.

