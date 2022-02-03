5 Reasons Why Reacher Is a Must-Watch Thriller on Amazon prime

Reacher is an upcoming OTT action-thriller based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child, and the maiden season is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from the 4th of February. Having taken a detailed look at the trailer, we think the series is going to be a perfect mix of action, thriller, and drama packed together! The story revolves around Jack Reacher who after being arrested by the cops, works to prove his innocence but the entire redemption journey is not as plain as it sounds. There are some hard-hitting realities that will intensify things in a surprising turn of events. While we cannot speak for the first season entirely, here are a few reasons why we think this series is going to be a terrific watch!

Adaptation from Lee Child books: Adapted from the popular Jack Reacher novel series written by the famous British Writer Lee Child, this series is based on true events that are grappling and packed with action. For the lovers of action-thriller, this is just going to be a bonus! Alan Ritchson as the lead actor- For the television series adaptation, superstar Alan Ritchson, best known for his superhero roles as Hawk in HBO Max's Titans and Aquaman in The CW's Smallville, will be seen in the titular role. Muscular and well-built, Alan seems promising as the main character. A stellar supporting cast- Alongside Alan, celebrities like Malcolm Goodwin who starred as Clive Babineaux in iZombie, and Willa Fitzgerald who is popular for her lead role as Emma Duval in MTV's Scream will be seen in supporting roles. Emmy-nominated writer- The series is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora who has also written scripts for some of the popular TV series like Scorpion and Prison Break. Along with Lee Child, Nick has also produced the series executively. Gripping plotline - From the trailer, the series looks like it has a gripping plot line that is packed with equal amounts of conspiracy, homicide, brutality, action, and drama. But it will be interesting to see how each of the themes is distributed around the first season. Also, the twists and turns will definitely make it a nail-biting action thriller!

Gear up to witness one of the most interesting action-thrillers on Amazon Prime Video and let us know your thoughts.