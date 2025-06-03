‘I used to scold Junaid’: Aamir Khan BREAKS SILENCE on son’s dyslexia, admits being like Nandkishore Awasthi from Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. It is reportedly touted to be a spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par. Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, had spoken about him being dyslexic in the past. But for the first time now, the actor himself spoke about how he dealt with this.

During a fan meet recently, Aamir Khan admitted that he is now comfortable discussing about Junaid Khan’s dyslexia openly. The reason he connected deeply with Taare Zameen Par was that it mirrored his own experience.

Just like Ishaan Awasthi’s dad in the movie, Aamir too did not understand Junaid’s struggle with reading and writing. But when he discovered the condition, the actor supported him. Laal Singh Chaddha star confessed that he did not speak about it out of respect for his son’s privacy.

Recalling the time when he first heard the script, Khan revealed that it hit him hard as he had been through it himself. “I was like Nandkishore Awasthi in the beginning (the father from Taare Zameen Par). I used to scold Junaid."

Talking about the Loveyapa actor, Aamir revealed that as a child, his handwriting was really bad. He could not even write an A. While reading, he would say ‘from’ instead of ‘for’ whenever he saw an ‘F’ word. “He couldn’t read properly. So I used to try to explain things to him, and I would get confused too — how can he not understand such simple things? Then later on, we found out he has dyslexia. And of course, we helped him with that. But when I heard the story, it felt like my story. It was so close to me,” said Aamir.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, which also stars Genelia Deshmukh in a pivotal role. After this, the actor in a recent interview revealed that he would start working on his dream project, Mahabharat.

