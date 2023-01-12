AbRam's favourite scene from Pathaan trailer, Shah Rukh Khan's first GF: 14 tweets from King Khan's Ask SRK

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to set the big screens on fire with his comeback film, Pathaan. The actor made his last appearance in Zero (2018). For Siddharth Anand's film, he has collaborated with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will mark SRK and John's first collaboration. The much-awaited trailer was released on 10th January on social media. In no time, the trailer took the Internet by storm. Shah Rukh's action avatar is loved by the netizens. Even his face-off scenes with John have grabbed everyone's attention. Cinema lovers are eagerly waiting for January 25th to arrive just to see SRK on the big screens. After releasing the blockbuster trailer, the King of Romance was seen hosting 'Ask SRK' on Twitter on Thursday evening. He was free for 10 minutes before he left to play lagori with his kids, so he decided to treat his fans with his humour. He took to Twitter and wrote, "10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of ‘Pitthu’ (Lagori) with the kids."



Here's taking a look at Shah Rukh's impromptu 'Ask SRK' session: One of the users shared a collage of his characters from Fauji, Main Hoon Na and Pathaan. In all three pictures, he is seen acing a salute. The user wrote, "One word for the journey #AskSRK @iamsrk Plz reply." The superstar replied, "Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!"

A fan asked him about his long hair and does he miss them. Shah Rukh will be seen in a long hairdo in Pathaan. The fan asked, "How much you miss your long hair? I also like long hair so mujhe laga yahi puchlu aapse..And you look fabb in longhair style." He said that he will grow them again when he will take a break. SRK replied, "It was lovely while it lasted. Maybe will grow them@agin when I take a break."

Another fan asked him about his movie plans in 2024. The question read, "#AskSRK how many movies we can expect in 2024." He wrote, "Have to finish the ones on hand for now. Will decide in a few months…"

Shah Rukh also opened up about his secret of happiness. He suggested to his fan to 'keep your lows to yourself'.

One of the users also asked him about the helicopter scene from Pathaan. The user wrote, "Hello @iamsrk goodam type hall main helicopter chalane main kesa mja aaya aapko." To this, Shah Rukh gave a hilarious response, "Ha ha sochta hoon ab apne ghar mein bhi aise hi entry kiya karoon."

In Pathaan, he will be seen doing high-octane action sequences. He has done an action film for the first time. A fan asked him if he faced any scene physically challenging. He replied, "Yeah there were many for all the actors but the team got us always to warm up, train and then do it with all safety measure. #Pathaan."

Apart from doing an action film for the first time, Shah Rukh has also flaunted his cool dance moves in it. The first two songs titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang have left netizens mighty impressed. Referring to his dance moves, a fan suggested him to create a reel challenge for the hook step. To this, Shah Rukh funnily replied, "Arre mujhse hi itni mushkil se hua!!! Deepika helped me a lot ha ha #Pathaan."

Is Shah Rukh the champion in lagori? He replied, "With the small kids yes!!!" Another user asked what he loved the most while shooting for Pathaan. King Khan said, "There were lots of youngsters who assisted in making this film. They were all the sweetest and even now working day and night. I had most fun with them."

Shah Rukh was all praise for Anushka Sharma's husband and ace cricketer Virat Kohli. He called him 'awesome'. He wrote, "Awesome absolutely and I wish him the best always…."

One of the fans was seen pulling SRK's leg as he asked, "Pathaan ke liye kitne fees liye?" SRK being SRK, he replied, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein..???"

A user asked him who was his first girlfriend. Shah Rukh dished out major husband goals as he replied, "My wife Gauri."

Has Shah Rukh and his family watched Pathaan? "No nobody has seen the film yet except the technicians working on it," replied SRK.

How did Shah Rukh's family react to the Pathaan trailer? Shah Rukh revealed AbRam liked the jet sequence. He wrote, "The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan ended the session by saying that he is off to play the game with his kids. He also asked his fans to wish him luck. His tweet read, "Off to Lagori now. Thank u and wish me luck I win it!! See u in the theatres love u all."

