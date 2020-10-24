Akshay Kumar opens up on challenges he faced during Laxmmi Bomb shoot; Calls it most mentally intensive role

Akshay Kumar will be seen donning a saree for the first time in Laxmmi Bomb and is all praises for women for wearing it.

is one actor who doesn’t shy away from experimenting with roles and makes sure to bring something new and interesting on the table every time he hits the screen. Keeping up with this trajectory, the superstar is coming up with yet another intriguing movie titled Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the movie as he will be seen wearing a saree for the first time on the silver screen. Needless to say, fans can’t keep calm to watch Akshay in this new avatar.

Interestingly, shooting for Laxmmi Bomb was a different experience for Khiladi Kumar. In his recent interview with Maniesh Paul, the actor spoke about the challenges he came across while shooting for the movie and stated that Laxmmi was the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career. Akshay even mentioned how performing with a saree made things difficult for him. In fact, he even emphasised that is was just because of director Raghava Lawrence that he managed to pull off the role as he was imitating him. “How this character walks, talks, dances - he told all about it. If this film performs, it will be because of him,” he added.

Furthermore, talking about his tryst with saree, Akshay praised all the women and asserted that everyone should try it on and realise how difficult it is. “In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu,” Akshay was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, Laxmmi Bomb happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Raghava Lawrence starrer horror comedy Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Apart from Akshay, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. Laxmmi Bomb will be releasing on OTT platform on November 9.

Credits :Hindustan Times

