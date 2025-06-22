EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s producer says ‘Jana Nayagan is not just a farewell but…’

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated to release on January 9, 2026. As the actor is celebrating his 51st birthday on June 22 this year, the makers have dropped the first glimpse titled “The First Roar,” with the producer detailing how this movie will not just simply be a farewell film.

Advertisement

In an exclusive note, Venkat K. Narayana, producer of Jana Nayagan and KVN Productions, expressed that Vijay’s final movie is not just a professional milestone for them, but also a personal one.

The producer said, “Working with Thalapathy Vijay on his final film is not just a professional milestone — it’s a deeply personal honour. As fans ourselves, we know how much this film means to millions across the world. The ‘First Roar’ is just a glimpse into the cinematic and emotional scale of what we’re building.”

“We’re crafting a film that does justice to Thalapathy’s extraordinary journey. Jana Nayagan is not just a farewell, but it’s a celebration of an icon who changed the face of Indian cinema,” Narayana added.

The producer also credited director H. Vinoth’s vision and powerful music by Anirudh Ravichander for enhancing Jana Nayagan to a great extent.

As the superstar is celebrating his birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the first glimpse at midnight. The short video featuring Vijay showcased him as a menacing police avatar with his twirled-up moustache and a fearless look in his eyes.

Advertisement

With a fiery, riot-like background in the glimpse, the First Roar was attributed to Anirudh Ravichander’s thrilling track titled, The True Leader Theme.

Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan - The First Roar

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama, directed by H Vinoth. The movie is touted to be Thalapathy Vijay's final cinematic project as he is turning his focus completely towards politics.

As Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol play the co-leads, the film features an ensemble cast of actors, including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and many more in key roles.

Interestingly, reports indicate that Thalapathy Vijay has crooned for a track titled One Last Song in the film, serving as a celebration to his career in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: The Smile Man OTT Release: When and where to watch R Sarathkumar, George Maryan’s Tamil crime mystery thriller