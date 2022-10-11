Live

Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn wish Big B

by Lubna Khan   |  Updated on Oct 11, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Oct 11, 2022 10:35 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal wishes Amitabh Bachchan; Calls him an 'icon'

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from Amitabh Bachchan's film Amar Akbar Anthony. In his caption, Vicky Kaushal penned a birthday wish for Big B that read, "A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir! @amitabhbachchan." 

Oct 11, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt wishes his 'mentor' Amitabh Bachchan

On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with Big B. The candid picture shows Amitabh Bachchan greeting him, and in his caption, Sajay Dutt wrote, "Having a mentor like you is no less than a blessing. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir, here's wishing you many more years of good health, happiness and abundance of peace."

Oct 11, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Ajay Devgn posts a video with Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a candid video with Amitabh Bachchan. In his birthday wish for Big B, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU."

Oct 11, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note: There will never be another Amitabh Bachchan

Karan Johar shared a few pictures with Amitabh Bachchan and wished him by writing a heartfelt note. It read, "There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours…." Check out the entire post below.

Oct 11, 2022 10:05 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished Big B. He wrote, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.” 

