Amitabh Bachchan 80th Birthday Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn wish Big B
Vicky Kaushal shared a still from Amitabh Bachchan's film Amar Akbar Anthony. In his caption, Vicky Kaushal penned a birthday wish for Big B that read, "A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir! @amitabhbachchan."
On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with Big B. The candid picture shows Amitabh Bachchan greeting him, and in his caption, Sajay Dutt wrote, "Having a mentor like you is no less than a blessing. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir, here's wishing you many more years of good health, happiness and abundance of peace."
Ajay Devgn took to his social media to share a candid video with Amitabh Bachchan. In his birthday wish for Big B, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Happy 80th birthday @SrBachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU."
Karan Johar shared a few pictures with Amitabh Bachchan and wished him by writing a heartfelt note. It read, "There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another AMITABH BACHCHAN…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours…." Check out the entire post below.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished Big B. He wrote, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan.”