BTS’ V STRIKES for first pitch at Dodger Stadium decked in No 7 jersey, hugs Shohei Ohtani in viral moment

BTS member V made thousands cheer for him from the stands as he walked up with a baseball glove in one hand and walked to the pitch. He was about to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the game between the LA Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds. With BTS’ MIC Drop playing in the background, his entry seemed like the call for a big moment, and the singer delivered with a strike! Yoshinobu Yamamoto caught the ball, and cheers erupted, with the song quickly moving to the group’s Fire, an apt pick for the moment.

V makes a not-so-subtle nod to BTS with his outfit

Fans shared on-ground footage of the moment as BTS’ V greeted the audience, saying, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball,“ earning shouts of praise. He was seen doing warm-up before the pitch and was able to make an impressive throw from the mound. He also hung out with Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' hitter. We're sure their hug will be talked about for days! Impressively, the singer was dressed in the LA Dodgers’ jersey with the number 7 planted on it for everyone to see. Questions were being raised about whether the star would pick his birth year of 1995 for the fit, much like many do. However, he went with the group’s designated 7, earning praise from the BTS ARMY.

The live commentary for his pitch drew compliments as they wanted V to sign up for the team after his left-hand banger throw. Sharing how the place was going nuts for his appearance, “69.2 million Instagram followers. You know, most superstars are known by one name. This guy is so big, he's known by one letter!”

Indeed, becoming the third member after Jungkook and J-Hope to join the pitcher squad, V has made a name for himself with the commendable throw, and looks likely to head right back to the studio to work on BTS’ post-military comeback album.

