Lokah Chapter 1- Chandra X Review: 11 posts to read before watching Kalyani Priyadarshan's film based on Kerala folklore

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen hit theaters on August 28, 2025. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film is a fantasy adventure superhero flick, rooted in Kerala’s folklore.

The film is touted as the first installment in a planned cinematic universe by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films. If you’re planning to watch it on big screens, then check out what netizens are saying about the movie.

11 Tweets by netizens about Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra

A netizen on X (formerly Twitter) said, “#Lokah: is an eye-opener for Mollywood in every sense, from plot to execution. Conviction meets perfection. Jakes set the screens on fire. Kalyani was so fkn gud. Naslen also did well. Cameos & the ‘Moothon’ himself... what a kickass film. Going Again.”

“#Lokah Happy to see Fantasy/Adventure movies on screen. Pure entertainment! Don't forget to watch the post-credits scene,” another posted.

Moreover, one lauded the film’s screenplay and wrote, “#Lokah has won. Dulquer Salmaan Number One in Mollywood. #LokahChapter1Chandra. Innovative script and technology.”

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra explores the story of Chandra, a 28-year-old mysterious woman with a gothic lifestyle who moves to Bengaluru and begins working night shifts at a cafe.

She lives opposite Sunny and Venu, two aimless bachelors. Sunny becomes infatuated with her but soon realizes she harbours extraordinary powers. Her true identity and the reason behind her low-profile existence form the crux of the movie.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, the film also boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Anna Ben, and more in key supporting roles.

Additionally, the movie features cameos from stars such as Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, Dulquer Salmaan, and a voice cameo by Mammootty. Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Ahaana Krishna, Santhy Balachandran, and Vijay Menon also make brief appearances as unnamed characters.

The film is helmed by Tharangam fame Dominic Arun, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Santhy Balachandran. Jakes Bejoy composed the soundtrack and background scores, Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography, while Chaman Chakko edited it.

