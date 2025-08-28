Who is Prithvi Shaw’s girlfriend Akriti Agarwal? Content creator with more than 3 million followers on Instagram

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been in the headlines recently, but it's not for his game this time. The cricketer is touted to be in a rumored relationship with content creator Akriti Agarwal for quite some time now. And after a picture of them attending Ganapati celebrations together went viral on social media, fans are sure that there is something more than friendship between them. If you want a sneak peek into Agarwal’s life to know her better, then keep scrolling.

Akriti Agarwal’s family and education

Akriti Agarwal was born on May 2, 2003, in Lucknow. Her schooling happened in Lucknow, after which she relocated to Mumbai with her family during her high school days. She pursued a Bachelor of Management Studies degree from Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Mumbai and also started building her content creation career.

Akriti Agarwal’s content creation journey

Akriti was inclined towards dance and expressive content since her childhood, which eventually led her to platforms like TikTok. It was during the COVID pandemic that she began sharing her lip-syncing, dance and creative short-form videos and later transitioned to Instagram after this platform was banned in India. Her engaging personality, expressive style and consistent content rapidly attracted a wide audience, laying the foundation for her influencer career.

Akriti Agarwal’s relationship with Prithvi Shaw

The rumors of Akriti and Prithvi’s relationship started doing the rounds when fans noticed their social media PDA. Shaw had shared a picture of himself on his Instagram handle on which his rumored ladylove commented, ‘My perfect view’. Prithvi instantly replied, ‘Ayyyy you’ and their playful exchange made fans feel that these two are in love.

Later, these two were spotted stepping out of a restaurant in color-coordinated black outfits, fueling speculations of them dating. If that was not enough, then Shaw also wished her publicly on her birthday with a heart emoji, and a picture of them went viral on social media.

The final blow is their latest picture on social media shared by Akriti as the duo seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” Fans now feel that the cute couple has made it official with this post.

