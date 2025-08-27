Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes: Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and more share warm words on auspicious day

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated annually in India. People welcome Ganpati Bappa home and celebrate the festivities for ten days. Keeping traditions alive, several Bollywood celebrities penned wishes to fans for the joyous occasion.

Bollywood celebrities celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Taking to their social media handles, several celebrities shared their enthusiasm for the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi. Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram and said, “On this auspicious day, may Vighnaharta bless every home with peace, prosperity and wisdom.”

At the same time, Kareen Kapoor Khan posted a picture with a caption, “Celebrations are always brighter with Bappa's blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

On the other hand, Alpha actress Sharvari also posted a picture alongside her family and said, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Always my happpppiiessst during this time of the year! May your days too be filled with love, laughter & lots of modaks!”

Apart from them, actors Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others have shared their wishes as well.

See Bollywood celebrities’ Ganesh Chaturthi wishes:

Moreover, Ananya Panday has shared several pictures alongside her father, Chunky Panday, and the rest of her family, celebrating the occasion. She said, “Welcome home my favouritestttt Bappa.”

Check out the post here:

Additionally, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently announced that she will not be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. While staying away from the festivities, the actress shared a compilation of clips from previous years, along with her own wishes to followers.

Shetty wrote, “Home feels incomplete without you this year, but the heart is full of your blessings.”

Watch Shilpa Shetty’s post:

Shilpa Shetty is often known for her extravagant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, but due to a recent family tragedy, she has opted to stay away from celebrations this year.

The actress herself shared the update recently and said, “Dear friends, With deep grief, we regret to inform you, due to a bereavement in the family, this year we will not be holding our Ganpati celebrations.”

“As per tradition, we will be observing a mourning period of 13 days and will therefore refrain from any religious festivities. We seek your understanding and prayers. With gratitude – The Kundra Family,” she added.

