Nivetha Pethuraj announces marriage to businessman Rajhit Ibran, shares FIRST PIC with fiancé

Nivetha Pethuraj recently took over the internet after announcing her relationship with Rajhit Ibran. The actress shared the update via her social media handle, making her relationship public for the first time.

Nivetha Pethuraj makes her relationship with Rajhit Ibran official

In the official post, Nivetha Pethuraj appeared in a loving pose alongside her beau, both wrapped in each other’s arms. The actress was seen looking gorgeous as ever in a saree as she leaned on Rajhith Ibran, who donned a formal look. Sharing the photo, the actress didn’t write any caption and simply added a bunch of emojis.

Nivetha Pethuraj’s fiancé, Rajhit Ibran, is reportedly a Dubai-based businessman and model. According to a report by Mint, the couple is expected to tie the wedding knot later this year and will most likely be an intimate ceremony comprising mostly close friends and family.

More details about their marriage are yet to be officially announced.

Who is Nivetha Pethuraj?

Nivetha Pethuraj is an actress predominantly known for her films in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The 34-year-old actress was the winner of Miss India UAE and later became one of the finalists in Miss India Worldwide 2015.

She made her debut in Tamil cinema in 2016 with the Attakathi Dinesh starrer Oru Naal Koothu. She later appeared in a co-lead role for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam.

The same year, she made her debut in Telugu cinema with Mental Madhilo, starring Sree Vishnu in the lead role. Following that, she appeared as the female lead in Ravi Mohan's Tik Tik Tik (2018).

After appearing in several Tamil and Telugu films, including Sai Dharam Tej and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Chitralahari, she starred alongside Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Ram Pothineni in Red.

Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in a leading role in the web series Paruvu. The Telugu crime thriller revolves around the theme of honor crimes in India and explores the socio-political dynamics of Amaravati.

Starring alongside Nagendra Babu and Naresh Agastya, the series is available for streaming on ZEE5.

