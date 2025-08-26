Sachin Tendulkar finally confirms his son Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandok: ‘We are all very excited’

Recently, reports of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, getting engaged to Saaniya Chandok came out. It was said to be an intimate affair that was only attended by family members and close ones only. There was no official confirmation on this news till now, but now, after weeks, the master blaster himself has confirmed the news in a recent AMA session on Reddit.

Sachin Tendulkar breaks silence on son Arjun’s engagement

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar held an AMA session with his fans on Reddit. As always, he was bombarded with a lot of fan questions. But the one question that had our attention was the one where the fan enquired about his son Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement. The question read, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” Responding to this, the cricket legend said, “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

About Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar is following in his father Sachin Tendulkar's footsteps. He has chosen to enter cricket as his career, but not as a batsman. He is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He also represents Goa in domestic cricket. The young cricketer began his domestic career by playing for Mumbai in the 2020-2021 season. Later on, he shifted to Goa and made his first-class and List A debuts.

Moreover, the budding athlete earned a fair amount by playing the matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As per the reports of India.com, Tendulkar’s fee for every match in the tournament was approx. Rs. 50,000, while he also owned a cricket team in e-sports. According to the media reports, Arjun Tendulkar has a net worth of Rs. 21 crores, the majority of which comes from his cricketing career, and the rest from the other activities.

About Saaniya Chandok

Talking about Saaniya Chandok, she comes from a business family. Although Saaniya kept a low public profile, she is reportedly a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP (Mumbai). Saaniya hails from Mumbai's Ghai family, who are very prominent in the city's food and hospitality world.

