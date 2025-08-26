Virat Kohli celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara's contribution after his retirement, says veteran batter 'made his job easier at 4'

Virat Kohli was among the first high-profile names to congratulate Cheteshwar Pujara after the batter announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

Kohli posted an Instagram story: “Thank you for making my job easier at 4 pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless you @cheteshwar_pujara.”

Advertisement

Pujara’s Test record and red-ball credentials

The right-handed No. 3 scored 7,195 runs in 103 Tests at an average of 43.60 and is India’s eighth-highest Test run-scorer. In first-class cricket, he compiled 21,301 runs, reinforcing his status as a red-ball specialist, as per Hindustan Times.

Cheteshwar Pujara played a pivotal role in India’s series wins in Australia. In 2018-19, he scored 521 runs in seven innings and was named Player of the Series. His patient batting and ability to occupy the crease also proved key during the 2021 tour and other important red-ball successes.

Here’s why Kohli said Pujara made batting at number four easier

Pujara’s long innings at No. 3 gave India a steady platform. When he batted long, Kohli often walked in with fewer risks to manage. That reliability allowed Kohli to play his natural game at No. 4.

Ravichandran Ashwin also highlighted this point on his YouTube channel. He said, “What did Cheteshwar Pujara stand for in Indian cricket? I said his contributions are no less than Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.”

Advertisement

Ashwin further explained, “Obviously, a lot of people talk about their contributions. The attention is not there. Not every cricketer gets the attention, but that does not mean their contribution is any less.”

Praising Pujara’s role at No. 3, Ashwin added, “Pujara's contribution at No. 3, believe it or not, was instrumental in helping Virat Kohli also make a lot of his runs.”

Cheteshwar Pujara's career arc and final years

Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010. Over 15 years, he became known for technique and patience. His role often involved wearing down bowlers, building long partnerships and creating time for others to score.

The batter was dropped from the India Test team after the 2023 World Test Championship Final. His retirement ends a long red-ball career that combined international highlights and domestic dominance. Pujara leaves behind a record of grit, long innings and team-first batting that helped shape India’s modern Test success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara retires from Indian Cricket: India’s reliable no.3 bids farewell after 103 tests