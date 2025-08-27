Alia Bhatt's intense gym sesh is graced by her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha, don't miss kid's photography skills

Self-improvement coach Karan Sawhney has given fans a glimpse into the playful bond between Alia Bhatt and her daughter Raha. On Wednesday, August 27, he shared a series of Instagram pictures capturing Alia and Raha in fun, everyday moments. In a delightful twist, little Raha swapped her toys for a camera and clicked a candid photo of her mom during a gym session.

Advertisement

In one image, Alia Bhatt poses with Karan Sawhney inside a gym, dressed in a white sleeveless workout top, a tennis-style skirt, and white sneakers. Her hair is neatly tied back in a ponytail. Karan, in a black checkered T-shirt, grey shorts, striped socks, and black training shoes, holds the phone to take a mirror selfie. The gym backdrop shows weights, kettlebells, and other training equipment.

Here’s how Raha Kapoor showed off her photography skills

What really caught fans’ attention was the second picture clicked by Raha. The photo shows Alia in the middle of an intense workout on a black exercise mat, holding a resistance band while engaging her core in a strength-training move. Karan can also be seen exercising in the background. Sharing the images on Instagram, Karan wrote, “First Ones In @aliaabhatt Smashed a quick 40 min Pull Session…Swipe to see Raha’s photography skills.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. The family made their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023, surprising fans with the little one’s debut. Earlier this year, in March, Alia removed all visible pictures of Raha from her Instagram, showing her preference for privacy regarding her daughter.

Advertisement

Upcoming projects: Alia Bhatt’s films in 2025

Fans will soon see Alia Bhatt in her upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is part of Yash Raj Films’ acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25, 2025. After Alpha, Alia will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, starring alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This marks Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali, following their 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt REACTS after video of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 250 crore bungalow goes viral: ‘A serious security issue’