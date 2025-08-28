Sooraj Barjatya calls making films for Salman Khan at his age a ‘challenge’: ‘There are some subjects that you are not…’

Sooraj Barjatya has a long-standing working relationship with Salman Khan. While the duo has worked together on multiple hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Hum Apke Hain Koun, the veteran filmmaker voiced his challenges of making movies for the superstar at his age.

In conversation with PTI, the Rajshree Productions chairman revealed that he is looking forward to creating fresh and optimistic content for the audience in collaboration with Khan.

Salman Khan has had multiple flops in the past years, with the latest being Sikandar. However, the actor is looking forward to a brighter career with the opportunities that lie ahead.

According to the previous media reports, Barjatya had been working with Salman on an action film. However, things did not work out for the team, and the movie was shelved.

Sooraj Barjatya on working with Salman Khan

Speaking to the media portal, the filmmaker revealed, "There are some subjects that you are not able to take forward; you are unable to crack the climax or get the character, so till all of this does not come together, it doesn't make sense to make a film.”

Barjatya further said, "I've barely made seven films, but this is what I've decided to do, and till the time I don't feel convinced, I won't make it. So, I'm so happy that Salman Bhai is with me, and today to make something relevant and fresh for him at his age is a bigger challenge.”

The director and the actor’s last venture together was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Swara Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, speaking of Salman Khan’s recent struggles with the film, Barjatya said, "Everyone should be allowed to make a mistake, to learn, because that is what his life is. We have to allow each other to grow; we should not be so harsh."

Concluding his statement, Sooraj Barjatya asked the audience to go easy on Khan, claiming that he is going to come back in a very big way.

