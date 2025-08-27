Did Ssunita Ahuja speak ill about Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara success amid comparisons with son Yashvardhan? Govinda's wife reacts

Govinda’s wife, Ssunita Ahuja, has addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding her remarks on Ahaan Panday during the Ganapati celebrations. She clarified that her words were misinterpreted and expressed admiration for the young actor, while also extending her best wishes to all upcoming talents in Bollywood.

Ssunita Ahuja addresses Ahaan Panday rumors

Recently, during Ganapati festivities, Ahuja spoke to the paparazzi and cleared the air on the controversy. She said, “Ahaan Panday ka mudda uthaya, maine kisi ke bache ke liye kuch nahi bola hai. (Ahaan Panday’s issue was raised, but I never said anything against anyone’s child.)"

She added that she was happy about the recognition Ahaan Panday has been receiving. “Main itni khush hoon ki Ahaan Panday ka naam ho gaya hai. (I am so happy that Ahaan Panday’s name has received so much love.)"

Further expressing her admiration, she shared, “And Ahaan Panday I’m a big fan of yours beta, I love you, I love Yash Raj Films too much. (And Ahaan Panday, I’m a big fan of yours, son. I love you. I love Yash Raj Films too much.)"

Ssunita Ahuja also urged everyone to stop spreading unnecessary gossip. “Maine koi byte nahi diya hai kyunki mera beta bhi hero ban raha hai. Galat baat hai. Aap log afwah failana bandh kariye. (I never gave any byte because my son is also becoming a hero. This is wrong. Please stop spreading rumours.)"

What did Ssunita say about Yashvardhan and Saiyaara?

Earlier, in an interaction with Eat Travel Repeat, Ssunita Ahuja was asked to respond to fan comments. One fan had written, “Yashvardhan itna handsome hai. Saiyaara mein usse hi hona chahiye tha. (Yashvardhan is so handsome. He should have been in Saiyaara.)" Responding to this, she said, “I wish. But usse better picture kar raha hai Yash. (I wish. But Yash is doing an even better film.)"

She also clarified that she had not seen Saiyaara. “Maine abhi tak dekhi nahi hai. Yash ne do baar dekhi hai. Main dekhungi, mujhe dekhna hai. (I haven’t watched it yet. Yash has watched it twice. I will watch it, I want to see it.)"

Here’s what she added about young talents: “But good, good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want ki sab bachhe khoob naam kamaye. (But good, good. Best of luck to all the kids who are coming up. And I want all children to earn a lot of fame.)"

