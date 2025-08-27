Ravichandran Ashwin exits IPL, announcing cricket league retirement: ‘Every ending will have a new start…’

Ravichandran Ashwin is leaving official international cricket behind, but not in the way you may initially think. Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter) on August 27, ringing in the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, he shared that he will be ending his run as an IPL cricketer. The news comes as a surprise to many cricket fans who have just been reeling from the announcement of Cheteshwar Pujara’s retirement from all forms of cricket a couple of days ago. Making his debut for the country’s team in 2010, R Ashwin has been a formidable man to have on your side.

Ravichandran Ashwin hangs up his cricket cap

For IPL, R Ashwin was seen in the pavilion with the boys of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the last season. However, the sportsman will not be returning to the famed league next year and instead will proceed to other leagues.

Taking to his personal account on Wednesday, the cricketer wrote, “Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.

[I] Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me #cricketforlife”

Commemoration of his fantastic run as an Indian player, wishes have poured him from countless fans around the world. On the crease, he was a right-arm off spin bowler and a lower order batter, but in real life, he has been praised by many as a mentor. Regarded as a commendable addition to any team, Ravichandran Ashwin will be gravely missed on the pitches in the coming cricket seasons, but we hope to see him shine in ‘various leagues’.

