BTS' Jimin named Most Handsome Face of 2025 in new poll, V and Jungkook follow close behind

The Most Handsome Face of 2025 list is out, and Jimin has been placed at the top position. The BTS star bagged the title for the second consecutive year, but this time, he was followed by his fellow BTS members, V and Jungkook, who took the positions at 2nd and 3rd place, respectively.

As for Park Jimin, who goes by his stage name Jimin, he rose to fame in 2013 after he went on to join the popular BTS band. The boys’ group sold over sixteen million records in South Korea alone and received recognition across the globe.

List of top 10 Most Handsome Faces of 2025

After Jimin, BTS’s V received the second-highest votes. The musician has charmed his fans by showcasing multiple skills like singing, dancing, performing, record producing, and acting. V, too, went on to make his debut in 2013 with the boy band. The third position has been bagged by Jungkook, whose personality has grabbed attention from his fans across the world.

ZAYYAN from XODIAC holds the fourth position, as they received 93,000 votes. In the fifth place is yet another member from BTS, JIN. The musician collected 78,000 votes, while YESUNG from SUPER JUNIOR held the sixth position. The singer-songwriter received 74,000 votes.

The seventh place went to SUGA from BTS, and the eighth place is held by 71,000 votes. The ninth and the tenth positions are secured by NI-KI from ENHYPEN and HUENINGKAI from TXT, respectively.

Additionally, the top 200 Most Beautiful/Good Faces in K-POP also included names like BLACKPINK, ENHYPEN, TWICE, SUPER JUNIOR, STRAY KIDS, and AESPA.

Meanwhile, Jimin scored the first position, amid rumors of dating Song Da-eun.

