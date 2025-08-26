Did BTS’ J-Hope and V get new tattoos? Dr Woo’s Hope and King ink hints raise questions

BTS members V and J-Hope seem to have added inks to their bodies if their recent appearances are to be believed. On August 26, the Instagram page of Dr. Woo shared photos with the two singers in front of what appeared to be his studio mirror. J-Hope’s thigh visibly sported a new ‘Hope’ ink while V hid his own quite well. There are rumors that the singer has gotten a line from the famed poem King drawn on his arm; however, no visual proof of the same was seen in the photos. The star previously shared an illustration of the poem on his Instagram story, making fans get into the guessing game.

J-Hope and V hang out with a known tattooist

A couple of days ago, J-Hope posted a photo from the Hideaway at Suite X in Hollywood, the workshop of Dr. Woo, a tattoo artist. Dr Woo has since shared and deleted photos with the BTS members who seemed to have sprung by his lab for some ink magic. It seems apparent that the older star got a HOPE tatted on his right thigh, just above his knee. Notably, his only other known tattoo is the ‘7’ that all the teammates got done back in 2022 and is placed above his Achilles tendon. The idea was first discussed during the group’s emotional FESTA dinner video, where they agreed on getting a symbolic representation of their time together as a team, even considering a ‘red line’ depicting a fateful and timeless encounter.

J-Hope and V are known to have only those tattoos, with Jimin going ahead and getting his back inked with the many faces of the moon. Meanwhile, resident ink-lover Jungkook, who first began the trend in the team, has many symbols on his fingers and arm, going so far as reworking on his entire right arm sleeve, filling it with colored graphics. The others have only gotten one each so far, with Jin’s 7 on his back, RM’s on his Achilles heel, and SUGA on his injured shoulder. Meanwhile, V boasts a 7 on his left knee, Jimin on his index finger and Jungkook right behind his ear, making memorable additions to their skin.

