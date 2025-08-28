Newswrap, August 27: Govinda and Ssunita celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi amid divorce rumors, Vash 2 registers phenomenal opening at Indian box office

From Salman Khan and Govinda welcoming Ganapati Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi to the opening day collections of Vash Level 2, take a look at all the top headlines of the day.

Salman Khan welcomes Ganapati Bappa with aarti

Like every year, Salman Khan and family welcomed Ganapati Bappa at their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The whole Khan-daan, including Salim Khan and Salma Khan, did a special Ganapati aarti. The megastar dropped the video from the puja ceremony on his social media handle.

Mirai postponed from September 5, new release date out

Tejja Sajja's Mirai is now postponed from its September 5 release. It is now coming in cinemas a week later, on September 12. The trailer will be out tomorrow, on August 28th.

The official statement reads, "From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future. #MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August. Get ready to witness India’s most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga. #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER.”

Janki Bodiwala's Vash Level 2 takes a solid opening at Indian box office

Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala, opened to a banger start at the box office. The movie clocked over Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day in India, which is one of the biggest opening for a Gujarati film.

Emily in Paris Season 5 wraps filming

On Tuesday, August 26, Lily Collins and Ashley Park announced on Instagram that filming for the Emily in Paris Season 5 had officially wrapped. Sharing a heartfelt post, the duo wrote, “And that’s another wrap on @emilyinparis…Here’s to five seasons of friendship turned sisterhood - Venice, Paris, Rome, anywhere is home with you by my side. Incredibly grateful for our Emily family and so extremely proud of what we all created together this year. Arrivederci 'til December 18!…”

Govinda and wife Ssunita Ahuja welcome Ganapati amid divorce rumors

Amid speculations of separation, Govinda and his wife Ssunita Ahuja welcome Ganapati Bappa to their home. As paparazzi approached them, Ssunita questioned whether they had come for Ganapati Bappa or merely for gossip.

