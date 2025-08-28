Saiyaara Becomes Second Highest Grossing Indian Film in the UK surpassing Jawan

Saiyaara has become the second highest grossing Indian film of all time in the United Kingdom, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. As of the close of business yesterday, the YRF musical had earned GBP 3.103 million, just a few hundred pounds shy of Jawan. With the AM grosses today, Saiyaara has now overtaken Jawan on the UK box office charts. Pathaan continues to hold the top spot with an unsurmountable GBP 4.38 million.

Saiyaara has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the UK box office, highlighted by the fact that it holds weekly records for the second, third and fourth weeks for an Indian film. Even in its fifth week, when it faced stiff competition from two major releases, War 2 and Coolie, the film still managed the second-highest fifth week ever for an Indian film. The sixth week will also be the second biggest ever, missing the record by just a blink.

Overseas as a whole, the film has performed exceptionally well, grossing USD 19.30 million so far. The UK is its biggest territory, followed closely by the UAE. There was a time when the UK was the top overseas market for Bollywood films. It saw a decline in the 2010s, falling behind the US, UAE, and even Australia. Lately, the market has come back from the dead, making a recovery, with most films doing well, but none did it like Saiyaara, which has brought back the flavour of a bygone era.

The Highest Grossing Indian Films in the United Kingdom are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pathaan 2023 4,381,000 2 Saiyaara (42 days) 2025 3,115,000 3 Jawan 2023 3,103,000 4 Dhoom 3 2013 2,711,000 5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 2,662,000 6 My Name Is Khan 2010 2,626,000 7 Dangal 2016 2,563,000 8 Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham... 2001 2,525,000 9 Animal 2023 2,408,000 10 P.K. 2014 2,387,000

