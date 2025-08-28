Box Office: War 2 (Hindi) collects Rs 173.50 crore in 2 weeks; Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film continues to stay below expectations

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is set to wind its theatrical run soon. The movie experienced another drop today, following a surge on Ganesh Chaturthi yesterday.

War 2 earns Rs 1.30 crore on Day 15, cume nears the Rs 175 crore mark

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2 opened with Rs 27 crore in Hindi. It entered the Rs 100 crore mark on its 5th Day and the Rs 150 crore mark on the 9th Day. The movie saw a jump in collections yesterday, earning Rs 2.25 crore. Estimates suggest that the spy action drama has added Rs 1.30 crore net to the tally today, taking the total cume to Rs 173.40 crore at the Hindi box office by the end of its second week.

It's sad to see how the movie is crumbling on a day-to-day basis. It collected just 16 per cent in the second week of what it made in the extended opening week. The Ayan Mukerji-directed movie is all set to wind its theatrical run soon in the vicinity of Rs 180 crore to Rs 185 crore net in Hindi.

The Telugu version has already crashed; it's Hrithik Roshan who is still driving the business of War 2 in the Hindi markets. War 2 is set to be the lowest earner of all the spy universe movies.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2:

Day Net Hindi Collections Extended Week One Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore 2nd Thursday Rs 1.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 173.40 crore net

War 2 in cinemas now

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

