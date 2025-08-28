Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Param Sundari co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor seek Lord Ganesha's blessings, Watch

Deepika Padukone has been away from the limelight after she welcomed daughter Dua. But Ganapati festivities are going on, and the diva could not stop herself from seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings. A video of her, along with hubby Ranveer Singh, seeking Bappa’s blessings has been going viral, and we bet fans are loving it.

Well, there is yet another onscreen jodi that is stealing the limelight as they visited Lalbaughcha Raja. Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra were snapped offering prayers while promoting their film Param Sundari.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings

The lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped wearing matching outfits as they stepped out to offer their prayers. The actress looked stunning in a golden traditional attire with heavy embroidery in the front. She tied her hair in a bun, and her kohl-filled eyes looked dreamy as always. She stood next to her hubby and patiently waited for him to finish his prayers after she was done.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was spotted in a new look after a long time. The actor who used to sport a full beard and moustache in his previous appearances looked handsome in a clean-shaven avatar.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra at Lalbaughcha Raja

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have been on a promotional spree for the past couple of weeks. These two have been promoting their film Param Sundari, which is about to release on August 29. The actress looked lovely in a red saree, while the actor looked dapper in a light pink kurta over white pants. Kapoor completed her look with a Maharashtrian nath and jhumkis and tied her hair in a bun. This jodi sought Lalbaughcha Raja’s blessings ahead of the release of their much-awaited rom-com.

