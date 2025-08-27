BTS’ Jimin dragged into dating rumor with Song Da Eun after she shares private elevator video, fans call for action

Song Da Eun has invited the ire of BTS ARMY after sharing a now-deleted video allegedly with singer Jimin. The supposed video was shot and shared on Song Da Eun’s TikTok account many months ago, but has now found itself back on the internet. The video, supposedly shot by the Heart Signal 2 star, shows it being filmed from her POV as she stands in front of an elevator with Jimin allegedly alighting from it, taken aback by her presence. It is not known when it was actually shot or if the person in the video is, in fact, the BTS member.

Advertisement

Song Da Eun shares new ‘proof’ of dating Jimin

According to the video, the person behind the camera, believed to be Song Da Eun, stands in front of an elevator to jump scare the person exiting it. Unaware of being filmed, the clip briefly pans to the face of the star dressed in a casual grey top and black pants, a white mask resting on his chin, barely covering his face. Many speculate that the video was shot at Jimin’s residence in Seoul with the singer’s familiarity with his surroundings. It appears to be Jimin at first glance; however, the same has not been confirmed by the singer’s end.

The man in the video can be heard commenting, “Oh, I didn’t expect you to be there. You knew I was coming up [in the elevator]?” With the recording going shaky after that, it remains unclear what the purpose of the clip was.

Advertisement

It has been shared online numerous times among fans of the singer, the actress, and local netizens who are taking it as ‘alleged’ proof of their long-running relationship. Jimin and Song Da Eun have been linked since 2022; however, the BTS member’s side is yet to comment officially on the matter.

Having been taken down since, many fans of the star are claiming it as clout-chasing from the lady’s end, who is said to have signed with a new agency, Merry Go Round, for her acting activities. While not confirming the dating rumors, Song Da Eun has previously called out the online backlash she has faced over these claims. Meanwhile, Jimin’s fans are now demanding that legal action be taken against the video, citing privacy invasion.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ J-Hope and V get new tattoos? Dr Woo’s Hope and King ink hints raise questions