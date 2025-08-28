Will Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan? Producer teases new release date

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, was initially expected to release on December 5, 2025. However, it now appears that the movie might get postponed, with a new release date coinciding with Sankranti 2026.

Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab to be postponed?

The Raja Saab producer was recently spotted at the trailer launch event for Teja Sajja’s Mirai. During his interaction with the media, the filmmaker revealed that the movie would be hitting the big screens on January 9, 2026.

Advertisement

If this is true, then the Prabhas starrer will clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and most likely Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

More about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Prabhas in the leading role. The film features the Baahubali actor as a young man willing to do anything to swindle money.

In hopes of making easy cash, he decides to flip an ancestral property, only to discover that the property is haunted by its patriarchal former owner. Whether he manages to escape the horrific situations forms the crux of the story.

Alongside Prabhas, the movie will have Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar as the female co-leads. The supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, and others.

Reportedly, the film is also set to have a sequel, but more details have not yet been officially announced.

Advertisement

Prabhas work front

Looking ahead, Prabhas is currently working on his period film, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji), helmed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. The flick features Iman Esmail as the female lead.

Additionally, the Rebel Star is teaming up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. The cop action drama is expected to have Prabhas as an angry young police officer who must take on a massive cartel.

While the full cast of the film is yet to be revealed, Triptii Dimri has been confirmed to portray the female lead. Prabhas also has major projects like Salaar: Part 2 and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Nivetha Pethuraj announces marriage to businessman Rajhit Ibran, shares FIRST PIC with fiancé