Upcoming Celeb Weddings: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce to Tom Holland-Zendaya, 9 Recent Engagements That Scream Love

Celebrity engagements in 2025 are keeping fans excited and social media buzzing. From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated announcement to Selena Gomez showing off her marquise diamond ring, this year has already been filled with romantic milestones. Here’s a roundup of all the celebrities who recently got engaged and how they shared the news with the world.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, making it one of the biggest celebrity news moments of the year. Swift interrupted the promotion of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, to share the news with fans.

The couple posted a joint Instagram update with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023 and have often appeared together in public. Taylor even joined Travis on his New Heights podcast to talk about her album, showing just how close they are.

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti

Tennis legend Venus Williams confirmed her engagement to Italian actor Andrea Preti during a post-match interview with WTA. She revealed, “My fiancé is here,” adding that Andrea had “never seen [her] play before.” The couple was first spotted together in July 2024 on a romantic boat ride along the Amalfi Coast. Fans had already speculated about her engagement after seeing a ring on her finger earlier this year.

Victoria Pedretti and Ethan DeLorenzo

You actress Victoria Pedretti also shared her engagement news this year. She and photographer Ethan DeLorenzo posted a joint announcement on Instagram, writing, “It’s no secret we are deeply in love and that we are engaged.” Ethan first introduced Victoria on his Instagram in March, but the exact length of their relationship remains unclear.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner confirmed their engagement in June after months of speculation. In an interview with British Vogue, Dua said, “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling.” The pair were first linked in January 2024 but have kept their relationship largely private.

Simu Liu and Allison Hsu

Marvel actor Simu Liu proposed to longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris in May 2025. The couple shared the announcement in a joint Instagram post with the caption, “Us forever.” Simu and Allison have been dating for three years and are known for attending major red-carpet events together, from movie premieres to award shows.

Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon revealed his engagement to interior designer Veronica Leahov in March. He shared the news on Instagram, writing, “The beginning of the rest of our lives together.” Reports suggest that the couple is now planning their wedding, with Veronica hoping for a romantic Italian destination ceremony.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya sparked rumors of engagement when she wore a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. TMZ later confirmed that she and Tom Holland are engaged after nearly five years together. According to the outlet, Tom proposed “between Christmas and New Year’s” in a private family setting. Fans celebrated the news of the longtime couple, who first met on the sets of Spider-Man.

Normani and DK Metcalf

Singer Normani and NFL wide receiver DeKaylin 'DK' Metcalf got engaged in March. DK casually revealed the engagement during a press conference while announcing his NFL trade. He even asked Normani to show off her ring to the press. The couple has been dating since 2023, but kept their relationship mostly private until now.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco confirmed their engagement with an Instagram post in December 2024, showing off Selena’s marquise diamond ring. In her caption, Gomez wrote, “forever begins now..” Benny replied with, “hey wait…that’s my wife.” Selena later shared more photos of the ring on her Instagram Story. The couple will reportedly marry in September 2025 in Montecito, California, during a two-day event attended by close friends and celebrities, including Taylor Swift.

