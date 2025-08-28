All 7 BTS members return to South Korea after completing album production work in US for 2 months

Do we have the song of the summer in the basket? It seems more than likely now that BTS has returned. The K-pop group has seemingly wrapped up production work in the US, and the seven members have officially returned to South Korea as of August 28. On Thursday, during the early hours of the morning, BTS members RM, SUGA, J-Hope and Jungkook were snapped at the Incheon International Airport by paparazzi. The four expressed excitement on their return, thanking the photo journalists who were capturing the moments, and bowed in gratitude. The team is said to resume the rest of their album work back at home.

BTS reunites in South Korea after 2-month-long American escapade

Previously, member Jin was seen at TXT’s concert last weekend and then hosting a BIGHIT MUSIC manager’s wedding. It was followed by V’s appearance at Dodger Stadium for throwing a fabulous ceremonial first pitch on August 25 local time and his subsequent return to his homeland. Jimin was snapped arriving solo, accompanied by his manager, who carried a Hello Kitty carry-on bag amid his ongoing dating controversy linking him to reality TV star and actress Song Da Eun. Now with the return of RM, SUGA, J-Hope and Jungkook, all seven members are back and were reported to continue working on their spring 2026 comeback album in South Korea.

Dressed in casuals, the singers were in high spirits but did not wait to chat or offer updates and were instead seen waving to the cameras. According to reports, including RNX TV and Dispatch Korea, the group will resume their work with expectations of their first post-military comeback at an all-time high. The team stayed in Los Angeles for a couple of months, supposedly working with globally celebrated producers and musicians, including Diplo and Charlie Puth, both of whom they’ve worked with in the past.

