BTS’ V finds fan in LA Dodgers star Kim Hyeseong, exchanges praise on call as baseman rests after injury: ‘My honor…’

When two stars meet, there’s an explosion! The on-ground meeting between LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Kim Taehyung instantly caught fan interest online, with the two legends’ hug earning many cheers. Appearing at Dodger Stadium to throw the ceremonial first pitch, BTS member V impressed many with his form and strike. A new video shared by the baseball team shows him interacting with Kim Hyeseong, the South Korean professional baseball second baseman, shortstop, and center fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball (MLB). The two showered praises on each other and promised to meet soon.

Advertisement

New friendship in the making? V spreads his social butterfly wings to the LA Dodgers star

Kim Hyeseong revealed himself to be a fan of the BTS member, according to a post from the Los Angeles Dodgers X account. V considered it an honor to be able to converse with the star via a video call while he was resting. Inquiring about his arm injury, the singer said, “I heard you weren’t able to come because you’re hurt”, and the Dodgers defender affirmed that, despite really wanting to be there, he could not go owing to his treatment in Oklahoma.

Exchanging their schedules, V and Kim Hyeseong expressed their wish to catch up once the sportsman returns to Los Angeles. Wanting to learn pitching from the professional, the BTS member set up their next date with baseball. Kim Taehyung shared that he’ll do his best on the pitch, with the Dodgers star confirming that he’d be watching and cheering from far away.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, V seemed to have had a jolly good time for his solo appearance at the stadium, being cheered on by thousands in attendance. The BTS ARMY made it worthwhile with jerseys sporting his name and birth year, while the singer himself went for the team’s designated digit ‘7’.

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ J-Hope and V get new tattoos? Dr Woo’s Hope and King ink hints raise questions