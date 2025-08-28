Box Office: Gujarati film Vash 2 shows a solid hold in India on day 2, Janki Bodiwala starrer collects Rs 80 lakh on Thursday

The latest Gujarati film, Vash Level 2, is bringing joy to the trade as the movie is performing really well at the box office. After taking one of the biggest openings for a regional film, Vash 2 recorded a solid hold on the second day.

Vash 2 nets Rs 80 lakh on Day 2, set for a Rs 5 crore long weekend

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, Vash Level 2 debuted with Rs 1.15 crore net in India, with Rs 75 lakh coming from Gujarat alone, while the Hindi-dubbed version contributed Rs 40 lakh.

The psychological horror movie witnessed a drop of 35% in the original version and 20% in the Hindi version, due to working day-to-day. It made a total of Rs 80 lakh net today, bringing the two days' cume to Rs 1.95 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collection of Vash Level 2:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 1.15 crore 2 Rs 0.80 crore (est.) Total Rs 1.95 crore

Vash Level 2 targets an opening weekend of Rs 5 crore

Starring Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, the Gujarati movie is likely to register a jump from tomorrow onwards till Sunday. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the movie will close its 5-day-long opening weekend around Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore net. It must be noted that the supernatural movie will face tough competition from Param Sundari in Hindi.

For those who are unaware, Vash Level 2 is released in Hindi markets as Vash Vivash Level 2. It is a sequel to the 2023-released Gujarati movie, Vash, which was a big hit. Later on, the supernatural thriller was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan.

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

